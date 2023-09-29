News Feed

RECAP: Fabbri scores twice for Detroit in 4-3 preseason loss at Washington

Forward Daniel Sprong also has two-point night

By Jonathan Mills
WASHINGTON D.C. – Battling a Washington Capitals lineup that featured several NHL regulars, the Detroit Red Wings fell, 4-3, in their first road game of the 2023-24 preseason on Thursday night at Capital One Arena.

“We fought until the end,” said Robby Fabbri, who scored two third-period goals. “That’s always huge to build off moving forward. I thought we played a hard game.”

The Red Wings and Capitals each had a first-period power play opportunity, but neither club converted and finished the opening frame scoreless.

Daniel Sprong gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 3:35 of the second, taking a pass from defenseman prospect Simon Edvinsson and sending a wrister in close past Washington goalie Charlie Lindgren.

“He looks dangerous,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said about Sprong. “Probably an extension of where he was in the Red & White Game. He had some other chances. You just want him getting looks, feeling the puck and shooting the puck, which he did tonight. A good step for him.”

The Capitals responded shortly afterward, scoring twice within a 4:48 span to jump ahead, 2-1. In the third, Washington padded its lead, 3-1, at 7:10 with a power-play goal.

“We fell asleep for about five minutes there in the second,” Fabbri said. “A team like that is going to take advantage.”

After the Capitals pushed it to 4-1 at 16:11, Fabbri found the back of the net at 16:56 and 18:47 of the final frame, both goals coming after Red Wings goalie prospect Sebastian Cossa was pulled for the extra skater.

Sprong and Olli Maatta each picked up an assist on Fabbri’s first tally of the night.

Detroit put pressure on Washington in the final minute, but the hosts held on for the 4-3 final.

Fabbri, who was limited to just 28 games in 2022-23 due to injuries, said he is happy to be healthy and contributing with the Red Wings again. 

“It’s been a long time since my last game,” Fabbri said. “It felt good to get back out there. A couple goals helped, but it was more about getting into game shape and seeing the pace out there again.”

Detroit goalie Alex Lyon stopped 13-of-15 shots he faced over two periods before being replaced by Cossa, who made 12 saves on 14 shots. 

“I thought we maybe deserved a better fate tonight,” Lalonde said. “Some positives for sure, part of the process.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will play the first half of a back-to-back on Saturday night, hosting the Capitals at Little Caesars Arena.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on his takeaways from Thursday’s game

“A lot of positives. If it wasn’t for Lindgren, we might have had an early lead there. Left some plays out there, obviously a face-off goal against and a short-handed goal to get down, 3-1. But a lot of positives and something to build off.”

Lalonde on his club not going down without a fight

"I appreciated the guys’ push in the end. Obviously, it’s preseason. We know this isn’t the same stakes as a regular-season game. For our guys to push back, I thought, was a really good sign.”

Lalonde on using exhibition contests as building blocks

“We want to keep doing things right. Again, the score is not the end all be all. Of course, we care and we want outcomes. But I thought we did some pretty good things tonight.”

Fabbri on chemistry-building this preseason

“It’s been great. We always have a great time up in Traverse (City) with the fans there. With the group, a lot of time to bond and get together. A good mix of vets and young guys, but everyone is on the same page and pushing for the same goal. You can see it out there in the first two games.”