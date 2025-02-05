RECAP: 'Everybody chipped in' as Red Wings take shootout in Seattle, 5-4, for seventh straight win

Raymond, Seider, Berggren and Soderblom score in regulation before Kane makes history with shootout tally for Detroit

By Jonathan Mills
SEATTLE -- There are all sorts of statistics behind the Detroit Red Wings’ latest winning streak, which reached seven consecutive games with a 5-4 shootout victory over the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday night, but the high belief level they’re playing with might be the most pivotal driver behind this confident club's current success.

“Ever since Todd [McLellan] came in, I think we just proved that we’re a good hockey team,” said Moritz Seider, who scored a goal and played his 300th career NHL game on Tuesday. “We knew we had it in the locker room and we just couldn’t find a spark. Obviously, he brought that extra spark. That brought us back to life, but still a long way to go. We’re right in the picture where we want to be.”

Goalie Cam Talbot made 23 saves and stopped all three shootout attempts to help the Red Wings (28-21-5; 61 points) sweep their four-game Western road trip and stretch their point streak to a season-high eight consecutive contests. The Kraken (23-28-4; 50 points) got a 36-save night from netminder Joey Daccord.

“The spirit and the belief system have gone up,” said McLellan, who has guided the team to a 15-4-1 record since taking over behind the bench. “They’re playing to the structure that we put in. It’s easy when you’re winning – you can get people to believe in things a lot simpler than if you’re losing.”

Detroit took an early lead, thanks to its top line of Marco Kasper, captain Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. Kasper sent a backhand feed from out of the corner to Larkin, who fired a shot that Raymond tipped in while crashing to the net to make it 1-0 at 3:36 of the first period.

Raymond, who has 21 goals, leads the Red Wings in assists (37) and points (58) through 54 games this season. It was also Raymond's 92nd career NHL goal, tying Marcel Dionne for the third-most in franchise history among skaters 22-or-younger behind Steve Yzerman (164) and Gordie Howe (113).

Getting some momentum off a successful penalty kill, Seattle evened the score when Matty Beniers finished Kaapo Kakko’s feed with a one-time shot from the slot to make it 1-1 at 9:28 of the first period.

A tripping penalty against Simon Edvinsson late in the first period sent the Red Wings to their second power play of the game, leading to Seider’s fifth goal of the season. Seider, who was assisted by Alex DeBrincat, launched a rocket of a shot from the point past Daccord to make it 2-1 with 30 seconds left in the opening frame.

“Hopefully it’s only the beginning,” said Seider, who also surpassed Larry Murphy for the fifth-most points by a Red Wings defenseman through 300 games with the franchise. “Hopefully, there are many more to come. It feels good to get a goal.”

The Kraken tied things up again when Shane Wright got a pass from Andre Burakovsky on a 3-on-2 rush and scored to make it 2-2 at 6:29 of the second period.

Detroit went on the power play later in the second stanza, and it was Jonatan Berggren who pushed the club back in front at 12:07 with his ninth goal of the season. Assisted by Andrew Copp, Berggren converted a wrist shot from the right face-off circle to make it 3-2.

Elmer Soderblom doubled the Red Wings’ lead only mere seconds after their power play expired, backhanding home an incredible no-look pass from Joe Veleno to make it 4-2 at 3:21 of the third period. Simon Edvinsson was credited with the secondary assist on Soderblom’s second goal of the season.

“I think it speaks to the organizational depth right now to have those kids come up and find a way to contribute,” McLellan said. “[Assistant coach] Trent Yawney and I don’t have any past experience. Everything is brand new for us. We just play them and see what we get out of them. They’ve responded.”

Wright’s second goal of the night, scored off a shot from the left face-off circle, pulled the Kraken within 4-3 at 10:10 of the third period before Chandler Stephenson’s goal tied it 4-4 only 6:54 later.

“There were a couple breakdowns, but we have our leaders coming up and down the bench telling us to stay confident and to hang in there,” Patrick Kane said. “Seider’s doing that. Obviously, some leadership from a young guy. That’s huge. That keeps us in the right mindset and wanting to play on the attack.”

Detroit outshot Seattle, 4-3, in overtime but neither team could find the back of the net.

“Wild overtime,” McLellan said. “Could have gone either way.”

Kane scored the lone goal in the shootout, marking his 53rd career NHL shootout goal and passing former Chicago Blackhawks teammate Jonathan Toews (52) for the most in League history.

“It’s been a good ride,” Kane said. “Obviously, being out for a little bit was frustrating, but coming back in and seeing how the team is playing, it’s fun to be part of.”

NEXT UP: Hoping to keep both of their streaks alive before departing for the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off break, the Red Wings will host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday afternoon.

POSTGAME QUOTES

McLellan on finding another way to get two points

“Tonight, it was about special teams. We had two power-play goals, one a second after, so call it three. Penalty kill did its job and we won the shootout, so all special-teams situations. I thought our 5-on-5 game was pretty good. We didn’t give up much. [Talbot] made some saves when he had to, probably wants one or two back but when it came to the shootout, they didn’t get anything. Everybody chipped in.”

Seider on Tuesday’s shootout win

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy, especially against a good team. They’re a lot better at home than on the road. I think we stayed really composed. We didn’t really give up a lot. I knew we’re a good OT and shootout team, and obviously we have great skill up front. We just stayed with it, and obviously a great road trip.”

Seider on scoring power-play goals after winning face-offs

“We always have a plan going into every face-off. I think our coaching staff is doing an excellent job of just preparing us in the best way possible. We knew we would get our chances right from the start, and obviously it just creates chaos. Not every shot is going in, but we’ll get second and third opportunities. We have a lot of great skill up front to capitalize on those chances.”

Kane on Detroit’s success with the man advantage

“Power play has been good all year. Obviously, we want to create more opportunities for ourselves. I thought there were a couple that were maybe uncalled tonight too that we could have had a couple more, but nice to get a few opportunities and bury a couple.”

