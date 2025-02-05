RECAP: 'Everybody chipped in' as Red Wings take shootout in Seattle, 5-4, for seventh straight win

SEATTLE -- There are all sorts of statistics behind the Detroit Red Wings’ latest winning streak, which reached seven consecutive games with a 5-4 shootout victory over the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday night, but the high belief level they’re playing with might be the most pivotal driver behind this confident club's current success.

“Ever since Todd [McLellan] came in, I think we just proved that we’re a good hockey team,” said Moritz Seider, who scored a goal and played his 300th career NHL game on Tuesday. “We knew we had it in the locker room and we just couldn’t find a spark. Obviously, he brought that extra spark. That brought us back to life, but still a long way to go. We’re right in the picture where we want to be.”

Goalie Cam Talbot made 23 saves and stopped all three shootout attempts to help the Red Wings (28-21-5; 61 points) sweep their four-game Western road trip and stretch their point streak to a season-high eight consecutive contests. The Kraken (23-28-4; 50 points) got a 36-save night from netminder Joey Daccord.

“The spirit and the belief system have gone up,” said McLellan, who has guided the team to a 15-4-1 record since taking over behind the bench. “They’re playing to the structure that we put in. It’s easy when you’re winning – you can get people to believe in things a lot simpler than if you’re losing.”