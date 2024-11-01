RECAP: Early deficit costs Red Wings in 6-2 loss to Jets  

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings couldn’t slow down the Winnipeg Jets in a 6-2 loss at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night.

Goalie Alex Lyon finished with 23 saves for the Red Wings (4-5-1; 9 points), who dropped their third straight game. Netminder Connor Hellebuyck turned aside 19 shots for Winnipeg (9-1-0; 18 points).

“That’s a really good hockey team over there,” J.T. Compher said. “We kind of dug ourselves a little too big of a hole and weren’t able to fully get out of it.”

Getting tested early, the Red Wings found themselves trailing 2-0 less than five minutes into the game. Gabriel Vilardi broke the ice when he finished a centering pass from Kyle Connor at 2:48, then Neal Pionk crashed the net and buried a rebound after a point shot from Mark Scheifele at 4:02.

Connor added another first-period goal for Winnipeg at 15:44, as the Shelby Township, Mich., native tucked in a backhand shot to push it to 3-0.

“The three first-period goals, which obviously got us behind a team like that, were just one-on-one battles,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “We got beat to the net. Two rushes in which we identified the right guy, just the guy outmuscled our guy to the net for an easy goal, then a face-off goal. Same thing: simple assignment got beat to the net.”

Finding twine for the fifth time this season, captain Dylan Larkin scored on the power play to cut the hosts' deficit to 3-1 at 8:13 of the second period. Moritz Seider got the puck after a face-off win and found Lucas Raymond, who set up Larkin in the high slot.