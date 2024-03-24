RECAP: Detroit shut out in Nashville, 1-0, despite strong defensive effort

NASHVILLE -- The Detroit Red Wings put together one of their strongest defensive efforts of the season against the surging Nashville Predators on Saturday evening, but ultimately fell in a 1-0 shutout loss at Bridgestone Arena.

With the loss, the Red Wings (36-29-6; 78 points) now sit just one point ahead of the Washington Capitals, who beat the Carolina Hurricanes, 7-6, in a shootout on Friday, for the Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot. The New York Islanders also gained ground in the standings with a 6-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon, pulling within three points of Detroit.

"To come into a building like this and give up one goal, you're certainly going to give yourself a chance," Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. "Just really frustrating and disappointing that unfortunately, it came down to one play. We had it on our stick three different times within that flurry, and it was kind of self inflicted.

"A lot of positives obviously, but just a huge missed opportunity for a point."

Winning their fifth straight game, the Predators (42-25-4; 88 points) also extended their franchise-record point streak to 17 consecutive contests. Goalie Juuse Saros made 23 saves for his third shutout this season.

"I thought the guys were great tonight," said netminder Alex Lyon, who stopped 31 of 32 shots in the loss for Detroit. "Passion, emotion and blocking shots. Mo is always blocking shots, but the guys were awesome tonight. I thought we were communicating really well in the D-zone. I think that's important for us, and makes the game simpler and cleaner. They can really get buzzing in the offensive zone, so I thought we handled that really well."

Shots after the first period were 14-8 for Nashville, as Lyon and Saros both made some big saves to keep the game scoreless.

Moritz Seider dropped the gloves with the Predators' Filip Forsberg at 4:55 of the second period, which also came and went without any goals. It was Seider’s first career NHL fight.

"It was lifting," Lalonde said about Seider dropping the gloves. "Mo plays with such an edge and when you play with that type of edge, there's going to be moments like that. I thought he handled it extremely well. A really good sign going forward."