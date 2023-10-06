RECAP: Detroit falls in OT at Toronto, 4-3

TORONTO – Despite falling to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-3, in overtime on Thursday night, head coach Derek Lalonde is departing Scotiabank Arena impressed by the Detroit Red Wings in their final road game of the 2023-24 preseason.

“Obviously we’d take that in the regular season,” Lalonde said. “It’s so hard to judge these exhibition games. That’s a huge balance in talent with lineups, no different with us in Pittsburgh last night. Sometimes those high-end skill guys just get what they need out of it. But with that said, I thought we competed well tonight.”

The Maple Leafs capitalized during a 4-on-4 situation shortly after puck drop, taking a 1-0 lead at 3:24 of the first period.

Then 2:24 later, Red Wings prospect Nate Danielson tied it, 1-1, after getting a piece of Shayne Gostisbehere’s point shot for a tip-in goal. Ben Chiarot had the secondary assist on Danielson’s second preseason tally.