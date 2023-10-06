News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs Thursday for final preseason road game 

RECAP: Red Wings outlast Penguins, 2-1

Detroit releases Artem Anisimov from professional tryout 

PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road again Wednesday to face Penguins

RECAP: Detroit drops 4-2 decision at Chicago

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off busy preseason stretch Tuesday at Blackhawks

Laura L. Chávez-Wazeerud-Din named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

RECAP: Red Wings pull away from Blackhawks, 6-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks Sunday to conclude preseason back-to-back

RECAP: Larkin scores twice in Red Wings’ 5-2 win against Capitals

Mindset, work ethic continues to guide Alex Lyon

RECAP: Fabbri scores twice for Detroit in 4-3 preseason loss at Washington

Jonatan Berggren wants to be more ‘selfish’ on offense 

RECAP: Red Wings edge Penguins, 4-3, in 2023-24 preseason opener

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Penguins to kick off 2023-24 preseason

Red Wings trim roster by three

Dr. Sonia Acosta celebrated as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Team Red defeats Team White, 6-4, in 2023 Red & White Scrimmage

RECAP: Detroit falls in OT at Toronto, 4-3

Danielson, Berggren and Shine score for Red Wings, who are taking several positives from Thursday’s game

By Jonathan Mills
TORONTO – Despite falling to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-3, in overtime on Thursday night, head coach Derek Lalonde is departing Scotiabank Arena impressed by the Detroit Red Wings in their final road game of the 2023-24 preseason.

“Obviously we’d take that in the regular season,” Lalonde said. “It’s so hard to judge these exhibition games. That’s a huge balance in talent with lineups, no different with us in Pittsburgh last night. Sometimes those high-end skill guys just get what they need out of it. But with that said, I thought we competed well tonight.”

The Maple Leafs capitalized during a 4-on-4 situation shortly after puck drop, taking a 1-0 lead at 3:24 of the first period.

Then 2:24 later, Red Wings prospect Nate Danielson tied it, 1-1, after getting a piece of Shayne Gostisbehere’s point shot for a tip-in goal. Ben Chiarot had the secondary assist on Danielson’s second preseason tally.

Jonatan Berggren put the Red Wings up, 2-1, when he finished a shot from the right face-off circle on a power play at 11:15. On his first preseason goal, Berggren was assisted by Gostisbehere and Taro Hirose.

“It’s always nice to score,” Berggren said. “I think I’m more of a passer. But scoring is something I’ve worked on this summer. Finally, it paid off.”

But with just seven seconds remaining before the first intermission, Toronto scored another man-advantage goal to make it 2-2.

The Maple Leafs briefly regained their one-goal lead at 8:12 of the second before Dominik Shine, who was assisted by Joe Veleno, pulled things even, 3-3, at 18:25.

After a scoreless third, the Maple Leafs netted the game winner at 1:34 of overtime, taking the first contest of the home-and-home preseason set against Detroit.

Goalie Alex Lyon, who signed a two-year contract with the Red Wings this offseason, played all 60 minutes and made 34 saves.   

“Big saves and doesn’t seem to be vulnerable to a soft goal,” Lalonde said about Lyon. “You have to earn your goals against him, that’s all you ask for of a goalie. He’s had a solid camp.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will conclude their 2023-24 preseason schedule Saturday night against the Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on the process of camp

“Probably never completely satisfied with where you’re at. It’s just the reality of it. We’ll be midseason and still not be satisfied. But for the most part, we’ve gradually built and got some things accomplished. We have a couple more days left in camp, then go from there.”

Lalonde on beginning the regular season in exactly one week

“Training camp is long. There’s a lot of effort that goes into it. I think we’ll be excited to get down to our group here and get prepared for Game 1.”

Berggren on facing a veteran-heavy Maple Leafs lineup

“We talked about it before, that we need to fight for every puck and every battle. I think we did it. We worked hard and showed it on the ice.”