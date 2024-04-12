RECAP: Despite 6-5 OT loss, Red Wings show plenty of fight in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH – Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde revealed he strayed from the norm following Thursday’s 6-5 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

“The guys did a great job,” Lalonde said. “I don’t usually address the guys after a game, but I had to address them after this simply because that was a huge point. To be down with seven minutes left, two goals on the road, everything that had happened…I give our guys a ton of credit for battling, staying in it and getting a point. There’s still a path there because of that point.”

Lucas Raymond recorded his second career NHL hat trick and added an assist while goalie Alex Lyon made 21 saves for the Red Wings (38-32-9; 85 points), who moved into a tie in the standings with the Washington Capitals (37-31-11; 85 points) and Philadelphia Flyers (37-32-11; 85 points), one point behind the Penguins (37-30-12; 86 points) for the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot.

“It’s hard to get one point,” Detroit captain Dylan Larkin said. “Again, they got two and that’s a team we need to catch. The positive is the no quit.”

Drew O’Connor scored the game-opening goal at 2:40 of the first period, jamming in a backhand from the crease to give Pittsburgh an early 1-0 lead.

The Red Wings answered less than a minute later when Raymond scored his first goal of the night at 3:39 of the first period to tie it 1-1. He finished a rebound in front of the net after Alex DeBrincat forced a turnover and sent a shot from the right face-off circle that hit off the post.