RECAP: DeBrincat’s Gordie Howe Hat Trick powers Red Wings to a 5-4 overtime win over Predators on Friday night

Walman earns first career multi-goal game; Raymond pots overtime game winner to end Detroit’s two-game skid

DET Gameday Recap 122923
By Josh Berenter
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Alex DeBrincat had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick and Jake Walman earned the first multi-goal game of his NHL career to help the Red Wings defeat the Nashville Predators, 5-4, in a back-and-forth overtime victory in front of a raucous sold-out crowd at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night.

Lucas Raymond earned the game-winning goal with 2:47 remaining in OT and Alex Lyon made 33 saves to end a two-game losing skid and improve the Red Wings’ record to 17-15-4 this season.

“It was fun. Definitely needed that win. It was good.” said Walman, who added an assist for a three-point night. “Battled a lot of adversity in the game and unreal to come out with a win.”

Former Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist earned two goals and an assist for the Predators, but it wasn’t enough as Nashville fell to 19-16-1 this season.

The Red Wings led, 2-1, after the first period but trailed, 3-2, going into the third. DeBrincat’s fight with Roman Josi just before the end of the second frame reinvigorated the Little Caesars Arena crowd, which Detroit fed off for the rest of the game.

“You can really feel it on the bench,” Walman said about the energy from the Hockeytown faithful. “We know we’ve got (the energy) in the room, but to have the support from the fans, too, that was one of the loudest rinks I’ve heard this year. It was great to see the fans show up for us, and I’m happy we could send them home with a win.”

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin opened the scoring at 4:02 of the first period when he stole the puck near center ice, gained the zone on a two-on-one break and fired a wrist shot that beat Nashville goalie Juuse Saros stick side for an unassisted shorthanded goal for his 13th tally of the season.

NSH@DET: Larkin scores goal against Nashville Predators

The Predators tied the game at 10:43 of the first after Ben Chiarot mishandled the puck at the offensive blue line and Filip Forsberg found Nyquist streaking down the ice. Nyquist carried the puck behind the net and returned the puck to Forsberg right on the doorstep for a top-shelf goal to make it a 1-1 game.

The Red Wings earned their first power play with 5:34 remaining in the first when Philip Tomasino was called for a hooking penalty. Patrick Kane had a Grade-A chance right in front of the net less than 20 seconds into the power play, but Saros dove across the crease to make a highlight-reel glove save to rob Kane and keep the game tied.

But with just 21 seconds to go in the opening frame, Robby Fabbri stole the puck in the offensive zone, passed it to Michael Rasmussen in the slot and Rasmussen made a spinning pass to find Walman in the left faceoff circle. Walman buried a top-shelf shot to give the Red Wings a 2-1 lead going into the first intermission.

NSH@DET: Walman scores goal against Nashville Predators

The Predators tied the game at 2-2 with a shorthanded goal of their own when Nyquist stole the puck in his defensive zone and carried it the length of the ice for an unassisted goal with 8:20 remaining in the second period.

Nashville took its first lead of the night just over two minutes later when Tyler Novak stole the puck behind Detroit’s net and slid a pass to Forsberg, who beat Lyon for his second goal of the game to make it 3-2 with 6:11 to go in the middle frame.

The Red Wings tied the game at 3-3 with 10:31 to go in the third period after J.T. Compher gained the zone and fed DeBrincat on a two-on-one opportunity. DeBrincat buried a shot for his 17th goal of season. Kane also earned an assist on the goal.

NSH@DET: DeBrincat scores goal against Nashville Predators

Detroit retook the lead less than two minutes later when Walman scored his second goal of the night with assists from DeBrincat and Kane to give Detroit a 4-3 advantage with 8:47 remaining in regulation.

The lead didn’t last long, though, as Nyquist burned his former team again with his second goal and third point of the night just 1:10 later to tie the game at 4-4 and eventually send the game into overtime.

But the Red Wings handled the adversity again as Raymond took a feed from DeBrincat just inside the offensive zone, dangled the puck and fired a wrist shot snipe that beat Saros on his stick side to give Detroit the victory in overtime.

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said he was thrilled with how his team fought and found a way to win.

NSH@DET: Raymond scores goal against Juuse Saros

“It was a good step,” Lalonde said. “I love the fact that we found a way to get two full points when trailing going into the third. Obviously doesn’t happen a lot in our league.”

Raymond said he was happy to see his team get back to its winning brand of hockey after battling through a tough stretch.

“I wouldn’t say it was a must-win, but obviously a big win for us,” Raymond said. “We haven’t been playing the way we’ve been wanting to these last couple games. We knew what we were capable of. Today was definitely a step in the right direction.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings close the 2023 calendar year with the annual New Year’s Eve game at Little Caesars Arena, hosting the Original Six-rival Boston Bruins on Dec. 31 at 5 p.m.

Meijer Postgame Comments | NSH vs DET | 12/29/23

QUOTABLES:

Lalonde about Lyon’s performance in net:

“Great. He was confident. He has a poise about him. Puck handles were great, compete was really good. Can’t fault him on any of the goals. Just a real quality win for him.”

Lalonde about DeBrincat’s gritty performance of late:

“That’s him. Through this recent stretch, he’s been really good We’ve asked him and the group to improve in some D-zone habits and he’s done that. I’m glad he’s being rewarded with some offense, too. He’s been excellent. He changed that game for sure.”

Walman about battling adversity:

“It’s going to happen. Games aren’t going to be easy. You’ve got to expect some sort of adversity at some point, so it’s good. I think the guys in the room are ready for that type of challenge.”

