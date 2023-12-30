RECAP: DeBrincat’s Gordie Howe Hat Trick powers Red Wings to a 5-4 overtime win over Predators on Friday night

DETROIT – Alex DeBrincat had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick and Jake Walman earned the first multi-goal game of his NHL career to help the Red Wings defeat the Nashville Predators, 5-4, in a back-and-forth overtime victory in front of a raucous sold-out crowd at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night.

Lucas Raymond earned the game-winning goal with 2:47 remaining in OT and Alex Lyon made 33 saves to end a two-game losing skid and improve the Red Wings’ record to 17-15-4 this season.

“It was fun. Definitely needed that win. It was good.” said Walman, who added an assist for a three-point night. “Battled a lot of adversity in the game and unreal to come out with a win.”

Former Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist earned two goals and an assist for the Predators, but it wasn’t enough as Nashville fell to 19-16-1 this season.

The Red Wings led, 2-1, after the first period but trailed, 3-2, going into the third. DeBrincat’s fight with Roman Josi just before the end of the second frame reinvigorated the Little Caesars Arena crowd, which Detroit fed off for the rest of the game.

“You can really feel it on the bench,” Walman said about the energy from the Hockeytown faithful. “We know we’ve got (the energy) in the room, but to have the support from the fans, too, that was one of the loudest rinks I’ve heard this year. It was great to see the fans show up for us, and I’m happy we could send them home with a win.”

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin opened the scoring at 4:02 of the first period when he stole the puck near center ice, gained the zone on a two-on-one break and fired a wrist shot that beat Nashville goalie Juuse Saros stick side for an unassisted shorthanded goal for his 13th tally of the season.