RECAP: DeBrincat, four-goal first period help Red Wings roll past Blues, 6-1

DeBrincat has two goals and an assist; Kane and Rasmussen record two points each

DET-STL 02:24:24
By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues played 60 minutes at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday afternoon, but the winner of the season series finale between the clubs was decided early on.

Four first-period goals powered the Red Wings to their fourth straight win, a 6-1 victory against the Blues. Alex DeBrincat led the way offensively with three points (two goals, one assist) and goalie Alex Lyon made 22 saves for Detroit (31-20-6; 68 points), which is 14-4-2 since the start of the 2024 calendar year. The loss dropped St. Louis to 30-25-2 (62 points) on the season.

“The past couple games we’ve struggled with our starts, so that was an emphasis today,” said DeBrincat, who recorded his 12th multi-point game of the season. “I thought we did a good job of executing it.”

Extending his point streak to seven consecutive games, Patrick Kane brought Hockeytown faithful to their feet early when he one-timed a cross-ice feed from Shayne Gostisbehere to make it 1-0 just 33 seconds into the game. Alex DeBrincat had an assist on Kane’s 11th goal of the season, also marking the veteran forward’s seventh opening-minute tally of his NHL career.

"He's such a competitor," Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said about Kane. "I was talking with (ESPN analyst) Kevin Weekes before the game, I think (Kane) thinks he's 23 again. He wants every o-zone face off. I think he was shocked he didn't play the entire overtime (on Thursday). I bypassed him for some other guys. That's just how competitive he is."

Michael Rasmussen doubled it to 2-0 at 4:21 of the first period, finishing a 2-on-1 rush with Lucas Raymond. Jeff Petry kicked off the rush in the defensive zone by sending a pass off the boards to Raymond.

Just 1:03 after Rasmussen’s 12th goal of the season, Kasperi Kapanen’s clearing attempt hit Robby Fabbri in front of St. Louis’ crease and went into the net to put Detroit ahead, 3-0.

Keeping their foot on the gas, the Red Wings made it 4-0 on a power play when DeBrincat ripped the puck upstairs with 58 seconds left in the first period. Moritz Seider and Daniel Sprong had the assists.

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington started on Saturday afternoon, allowing four goals on 14 shots before he was replaced by netminder Joel Hofer to start the second period. Hofer made 18 saves over the final 40 minutes.

St. Louis cut its deficit to 4-1 at 12:28 of the second period when Zackary Bolduc scored his first career NHL goal. Bolduc, who selected 17th overall by the Blues in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, made his NHL debut on Thursday against the New York Islanders.

J.T. Compher’s 14th goal of the season at 16:56 of the second period put the Red Wings up 5-1. He redirected a shot from Raymond (150th career NHL point) in front of the Blues’ crease, with Rasmussen also collecting an assist.

Then 1:38 later, DeBrincat scored his second goal of the afternoon and 21st of the season when he one-timed a cross-slot feed from Kane for the 6-1 final.

"We know if we're going to stay in this battle and even get above that (playoff) line in the end, we will need every single point," Lalonde said. "And we got two today."

NEXT UP: Detroit will look to extend its winning streak to five straight games on Sunday afternoon, visiting the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center.

Lalonde on Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson sounding the goal horn on Saturday

"That was good. We could use him, good karma there. We could probably credit the Lions a good six to eight points this year.

DeBrincat on staying defensively strong after their opening frame

“We’ve had a couple games where we’ve had big leads and given them up, so it was good to stay focused in this game and hold them to one (goal).”

Raymond on the defensemen joining the offense and helping the forwards

“Obviously it helps us, just to gain control in the o-zone and sustain pucks down there I think is huge for us. They’re doing a great job of it.”

Raymond on DeBrincat and Kane

“Two very, very skilled players and they play with a lot of creativity, especially Cat with his goal scoring and Kaner, I think everyone sees what he does. It’s fun to play and be out there with them. It’s been good for our team.”

