RECAP: DeBrincat, four-goal first period help Red Wings roll past Blues, 6-1

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues played 60 minutes at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday afternoon, but the winner of the season series finale between the clubs was decided early on.

Four first-period goals powered the Red Wings to their fourth straight win, a 6-1 victory against the Blues. Alex DeBrincat led the way offensively with three points (two goals, one assist) and goalie Alex Lyon made 22 saves for Detroit (31-20-6; 68 points), which is 14-4-2 since the start of the 2024 calendar year. The loss dropped St. Louis to 30-25-2 (62 points) on the season.

“The past couple games we’ve struggled with our starts, so that was an emphasis today,” said DeBrincat, who recorded his 12th multi-point game of the season. “I thought we did a good job of executing it.”

Extending his point streak to seven consecutive games, Patrick Kane brought Hockeytown faithful to their feet early when he one-timed a cross-ice feed from Shayne Gostisbehere to make it 1-0 just 33 seconds into the game. Alex DeBrincat had an assist on Kane’s 11th goal of the season, also marking the veteran forward’s seventh opening-minute tally of his NHL career.

"He's such a competitor," Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said about Kane. "I was talking with (ESPN analyst) Kevin Weekes before the game, I think (Kane) thinks he's 23 again. He wants every o-zone face off. I think he was shocked he didn't play the entire overtime (on Thursday). I bypassed him for some other guys. That's just how competitive he is."