RECAP: Compher tallies two points in Red Wings’ 5-2 loss to Blue Jackets

DETROIT -- On Thursday night -- the first half of a home-and-home set that will conclude in two days with the 2025 NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium – the Detroit Red Wings couldn’t dig out of a second-period hole in a 5-2 loss to Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena.

Goalie Cam Talbot made 25 saves for Detroit (30-23-6; 66 points), while netminder Danil Tarasov finished with 29 saves for Columbus (29-22-8; 66 points). The two clubs are now tied for the Eastern Conference’s first Wild-Card spot.

“You look at the type of opportunities we gave us, anything up high we had opportunities to knock pucks down with our bodies and be in shooting lanes, and we weren’t,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “You have to give them credit for creating some of those lanes, then anything around the net I didn’t think we were playing like we have in the past and like we’re capable of doing.

“The one guy that did a real good job in and around that area was (Talbot). I thought he made some incredible saves. The game could have been much worse than it was. Disappointing from that standpoint, and a few other areas as well.”

Talbot stopped all nine shots he faced, even denying Blue Jackets captain Booner Jenner on a breakaway just after a Red Wings power play expired, during a first period that ended scoreless. Lucas Raymond had the best look for Detroit that man advantage, but his shot from deep rang off the post.

Extending his point streak to eight consecutive games, Alex DeBrincat opened the scoring with his club-leading 27th goal of the season just 27 seconds into the second period. J.T. Compher fed DeBrincat backdoor, and he one-timed the cross-slot pass past Tarasov to give the Red Wings a 1-0 lead.

“If you could have took him and rubbed him on a few of our other guys tonight, we’d have a real good chance,” McLellan said about DeBrincat, who matched the longest point streak by any player entering an NHL outdoor game. “In every situation, there’s nothing he backs down from.”