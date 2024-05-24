Rebeka Islam named Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

DETROIT -- Rebeka Islam was 5 years old when she and her family moved to the United States from Bangladesh. They eventually settled in Hamtramck, Mich., where Islam said she first remembered feeling inspired to make a difference in her community.

“Growing up in Hamtramck, it was very diverse,” Islam said. “That really opened my eyes to the differences and needs of the community. I saw the language barriers and accessibility issues our community had. Somewhere along the line, I felt that I needed to be a voice for the voiceless.”

Islam said graduating from Cass Tech High School and Wayne State University were also eye-opening experiences that reinforced her belief that she needed to be an advocate for minority populations, especially the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community in Michigan.