Raymond on eight-year contract with Red Wings: ‘Very happy we got it done’

“Down the stretch, he certainly took his game to another level production-wise,” Yzerman said. “We didn’t base everything on the last 20 games, but it certainly has an impact. I felt throughout the season, he continued to get better. There was a significant growth from Year 2 to Year 3.”

Raymond said throughout the negotiation process, he maintained the stance that contract term was important to him.

“I had great support from my side with [agents] J.P. Barry and Matt Williams, who guided me through it,” Raymond said. “It was all new to me, like I’ve never been in those kinds of situations, so it was a lot of new stuff. From the start, I think a big thing for me was that I wanted long-term. I’ve been pretty vocal about that – how much I like Detroit, how much I like the city, the team and the direction we’re heading.”

Raymond said he feels a weight has been taken off his shoulders now that he has clarity and stability.

“A lot of screen time during the summer and you spend a lot of time on the phone,” Raymond said. “So to get it done, you’ll be able to move on from that. I feel that’s a huge relief and then you can just focus on the Detroit Red Wings.”