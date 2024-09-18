Raymond on eight-year contract with Red Wings: ‘Very happy we got it done’

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- The Detroit Red Wings have a talented core taking shape, one they feel will help them return to being a consistent Stanley Cup contender. And on Monday night, the Red Wings made certain that Lucas Raymond remains part of that process by re-signing the 22-year-old forward to an eight-year contract extension.
Raymond said he’s happy to be entering Training Camp, which begins Thursday at Centre ICE Arena, with a new deal in hand.
“Of course, you always want to get it done as quick as possible,” Raymond said on Tuesday. “But that’s the way it goes. It’s the way of the business. And like I said, just very happy we got it done.”