PWHL returns to Detroit in takeover tour of neutral-site games

Buffalo, Denver, Detroit, Raleigh, St. Louis and Seattle to host U.S. games; Québec City and Vancouver will serve as Canadian Stops

DET-PWHL
By Alex Leroux
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) today launched the PWHL Takeover Tour™, a slate of nine regular-season neutral-site games that will be played outside the League’s current complement of cities.

The games will be contested in a variety of locations across the United States and Canada, sprawling from the Pacific Northwest with Seattle and Vancouver to as far East as Québec City and as far South as Raleigh, N.C. Only Ilitch Sports + Entertainment owned Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, which was home to a PWHL contest March 16 and housed a U.S. professional women’s hockey attendance record of 13,736, will serve as the return host of a neutral-site game in the League’s second season.

“Bringing PWHL games to fans across both countries is a natural next step as we continue building our audience,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Senior Vice President of Business Operations. “When exploring potential locations for a PWHL game, the enthusiasm from cities eager to engage with our League was incredibly encouraging. The PWHL Takeover Tour lets us showcase our game and exceptional athletes across a wider North American footprint—an exciting moment for our players and an important move for our business as we consider expansion.”

The nine games will be played over a span of 84 days beginning Jan. 5, 2025, predominantly at venues that are homes to NHL teams. All six PWHL teams will participate at least twice, with the Montréal Victoire and Ottawa Charge playing in four games, the Boston Fleet and Minnesota Frost appearing in three, and the New York Sirens and Toronto Sceptres appearing in two.

Tickets for the PWHL Takeover Tour will be available starting with presales beginning Thursday, Nov. 21, followed by the general on-sale on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. (local time). Tickets can be purchased at thepwhl.com/tickets.

The schedule:

The Schedule

DATE
TIME (ET)
TEAMS
LOCATION
Sun., Jan. 5
4:00 p.m.
Montréal at Boston
Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
Wed., Jan. 8
10:00 p.m.
Montréal at Toronto
Rogers Arena, Vancouver
Sun., Jan. 12
3:00 p.m.
Montréal at Minnesota
Ball Arena, Denver
Sun., Jan. 19
1:00 p.m.
Ottawa at Montréal 
Videotron Centre. Québec City*
Sun., Feb. 16
TBA
Toronto at Ottawa
TBA**
Sun., Feb. 23
4:00 p.m.
Boston at New York
KeyBank Center, Buffalo
Fri., Mar. 7
4:00 p.m.
Ottawa at Minnesota
Lenovo Center, Raleigh
Sun., Mar. 16
7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at New York
Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Sat. Mar. 29
2:00 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston
Enterprise Center, St. Louis

*Québec City is currently on-sale

Game location and time to be announced soon.

About the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL)

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional ice hockey league in North America comprised of six teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto, each with rosters featuring the best women’s hockey players in the world. Launched on Jan. 1, 2024, the PWHL has broken multiple attendance records and holds the worldwide all-time record for a women’s hockey game. In 2024, the PWHL was recognized by Sports Business Journal as the Sports Breakthrough of the Year and received the top position in the first-ever Canadian edition of the Harris Poll, which ranks companies’ reputations. Visit thepwhl.com to purchase tickets and merchandise, and subscribe to the PWHL e-newsletter to receive the latest league updates. Follow the league on all social media platforms @thepwhlofficial.

PWHL, the PWHL Logo, and PWHL team names and logos are trademarks of the PWHL. © PWHL 2024. All Rights Reserved.

