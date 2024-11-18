PWHL returns to Detroit in takeover tour of neutral-site games

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) today launched the PWHL Takeover Tour™, a slate of nine regular-season neutral-site games that will be played outside the League’s current complement of cities.

The games will be contested in a variety of locations across the United States and Canada, sprawling from the Pacific Northwest with Seattle and Vancouver to as far East as Québec City and as far South as Raleigh, N.C. Only Ilitch Sports + Entertainment owned Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, which was home to a PWHL contest March 16 and housed a U.S. professional women’s hockey attendance record of 13,736, will serve as the return host of a neutral-site game in the League’s second season.

“Bringing PWHL games to fans across both countries is a natural next step as we continue building our audience,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Senior Vice President of Business Operations. “When exploring potential locations for a PWHL game, the enthusiasm from cities eager to engage with our League was incredibly encouraging. The PWHL Takeover Tour lets us showcase our game and exceptional athletes across a wider North American footprint—an exciting moment for our players and an important move for our business as we consider expansion.”

The nine games will be played over a span of 84 days beginning Jan. 5, 2025, predominantly at venues that are homes to NHL teams. All six PWHL teams will participate at least twice, with the Montréal Victoire and Ottawa Charge playing in four games, the Boston Fleet and Minnesota Frost appearing in three, and the New York Sirens and Toronto Sceptres appearing in two.

Tickets for the PWHL Takeover Tour will be available starting with presales beginning Thursday, Nov. 21, followed by the general on-sale on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. (local time). Tickets can be purchased at thepwhl.com/tickets.