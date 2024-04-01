PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up season-long five-game road trip on Monday against Lightning

TAMPA BAY – Hoping to kick off the final month of the 2023-24 regular season on a high note, the Detroit Red Wings will conclude a season-long five-game road trip with a battle against the Tampa Bay Lightning at AMALIE Arena on Monday night.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (36-30-8; 80 points) and Lightning (41-25-7; 89 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ 950 in Detroit).

Detroit has beaten Tampa Bay twice at Little Caesars Arena this season. The Red Wings won, 6-4, in their home opener on Oct. 14 and were led by goalie Alex Lyon’s 28-save effort in a 2-1 victory on Jan. 21.

“Tampa is playing at a high level right now,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said after Monday’s morning skate. “They’re just a different animal at home. This will again be a really tough challenge for us to stay in it.”

The Red Wings secured a point but lost their fourth straight game on Saturday, narrowly falling to the Florida Panthers in a shootout, 3-2. Robby Fabbri and captain Dylan Larkin both scored while Lyon turned aside 36 shots for Detroit, which enters Monday still just two points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot.