PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up season-long five-game road trip on Monday against Lightning

Walman will return to Detroit's lineup in Tampa Bay

By Jonathan Mills
TAMPA BAY – Hoping to kick off the final month of the 2023-24 regular season on a high note, the Detroit Red Wings will conclude a season-long five-game road trip with a battle against the Tampa Bay Lightning at AMALIE Arena on Monday night.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (36-30-8; 80 points) and Lightning (41-25-7; 89 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ 950 in Detroit).

Detroit has beaten Tampa Bay twice at Little Caesars Arena this season. The Red Wings won, 6-4, in their home opener on Oct. 14 and were led by goalie Alex Lyon’s 28-save effort in a 2-1 victory on Jan. 21.

“Tampa is playing at a high level right now,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said after Monday’s morning skate. “They’re just a different animal at home. This will again be a really tough challenge for us to stay in it.”

The Red Wings secured a point but lost their fourth straight game on Saturday, narrowly falling to the Florida Panthers in a shootout, 3-2. Robby Fabbri and captain Dylan Larkin both scored while Lyon turned aside 36 shots for Detroit, which enters Monday still just two points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot.

“In reality, it’s a really good point,” Lalonde said about Saturday’s game. “We knew we’d be up against it with this road trip and the type of competition we’d be playing. We’re going through all playoff teams, three legit Stanley Cup contenders on the road. We haven’t been great on the road of late. Our goal is to scratch and claw for every point.”

Lalonde said Jake Walman will be available for the Red Wings against the Lightning. Walman, who has been sidelined since March 17 because of a lower-body injury, will replace Olli Maatta in the lineup.

“It sucks being out and watching the boys battle, but I’m just excited to get back,” said Walman, who has an NHL career-high 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) in 61 games this season. “It’s a big time of the year.”

Walman said the Red Wings are approaching their final eight regular-season games with a team-oriented mentality.

“We’re a dangerous team when we’re hungry and we’re all pulling the same direction,” Walman said. “It’s fun to watch when guys are battling for each other, and I just want to be part of it. It doesn’t matter what’s going on right now. You want to be part of these games. We all have one goal.”

Tampa Bay ranks fourth in the Atlantic Division with 89 points – nine points ahead of Detroit (80) -- and has a seven-point lead on Philadelphia (82) for the East’s first wild-card spot.

The Lightning are 8-0-1 in their last nine games and are riding a three-game winning streak, most recently defeating the New York Islanders, 4-1, on Saturday. Tampa Bay also enters Monday with the NHL’s best power play (29 percent) and the fifth-best penalty kill (83 percent).

“If you give them looks, you’re going to be in trouble,” Lalonde said about the Lightning’s power-play unit. “Just limit their chances, try not to get things through the seam.”

Nikita Kucherov is putting together a Hart Trophy-caliber campaign, ranking second in the NHL in assists (84) and points (126) while tied for seventh in goals (42) with Lightning teammate Brayden Point (42-39—81).

“I honestly didn’t think (Kucherov) could get better,” Lalonde said. “He’s improved from where he already was at the top of his game. It’s impressive to watch. I shouldn’t be surprised with his work ethic, mindset and attitude.”

In 46 games for Tampa Bay this season, goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 28-16-2 record with a 2.85 goals-against average, .900 save percentage and two shutouts.

