PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up four-game road trip on Monday against Sharks

In last place in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division, San Jose saw its winless streak reach three straight games and concluded a recent four-game road trek with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Notching five points (two goals, three assists) over his last five games, Mikael Granlund leads the Sharks in assists (11) and points (19) and is tied for first in goals (eight) with Tyler Toffoli (8-6—14) this season. Fabian Zetterlund and William Eklund are tied for third on the club in scoring with 13 points apiece.

A lower-body injury forced Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, to miss some time this season. The 18-year-old rookie forward has three goals and one assist in seven games.

“He’s obviously a guy who can push the pace of play,” Patrick Kane said about Celebrini. “Really good offensively, really creative. Seems like it doesn’t really take away from his 200-foot game, so I can see him being a top center in the league for a long time.”

In 11 games for San Jose this season, netminder Mackenzie Blackwood has a 3-5-3 record, 2.98 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and one shutout.

“A high compete,” Lalonde said when asked what he’s seen from the Sharks this season. “They’re 5-3-2 in their last 10 [games], which is obviously very good in this league. They’ll get you on the forecheck. They got some young-with-no-fear, high-end guys that are very tough to play against. But again, I think it’s about us.”