PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Panthers for Saturday afternoon clash

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude the March slate with a Saturday matinee against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.

Puck drop for the season series finale between the Red Wings (36-30-7; 79 points) and Panthers (46-22-5; 97 points) is set for 12:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ 950 in Detroit). Detroit is 1-2-0 against Florida this season, most recently losing, 4-0, at Little Caesars Arena on March 2.

“We have a really tough opponent on the road and we have to find a way to get some points,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “It’s only going to be done with a good team game.”