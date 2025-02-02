PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Canucks, go for sixth straight win on Sunday

Detroit will play second half of weekend back-to-back set after beating Calgary, 3-1, on Saturday

DET-VAN 02:02:25
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

VANCOUVER -- Less than 24 hours removed from their fifth consecutive victory, the Detroit Red Wings will try to keep their winning momentum going against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Sunday night.

Puck drop for the season series finale between the Red Wings (26-21-5; 57 points) and Canucks (23-18-10; 56 points) is set for 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The last time these clubs faced off was on Dec. 1, when Detroit earned a point in a 5-4 overtime loss at Little Caesars Arena.

“We need to get off to a good start,” Dominik Shine said after the Red Wings’ 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday night. “If we can get off to a good start, we have a good chance.”

Shine collected his first career NHL point on Saturday, getting the secondary assist on captain Dylan Larkins’ game-opening goal in the first period. Larkin now has four points (two goals, two assists) during a three-game point streak and 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in his last 18 games.

And with one more point this season, Larkin (23-26-49) can become the first Red Wings player to notch four straight 50-point campaigns since Henrik Zetterberg did from 2014-18.

“The leadership of [Larkin], he just kind of pulls everyone along with him,” said goalie Cam Talbot, who made 33 saves against the Flames. “You see [Lucas] Raymond elevate his game, a couple of other guys too. You put Marco Kasper in that category as well, he’s been hot since we put him on that wing. [Larkin’s] just been dragging everyone into the fight, and everyone’s been following.”

As good as some individual offensive performances have been for Detroit, head coach Todd McLellan said the netminder tandem of Talbot and Alex Lyon has also been a key part of the club’s success this season.

“In my opinion, you need to have two [goalies] in the NHL to win,” McLellan said. “You just can’t ride or run one guy anymore. The game’s too intense. There’s volume shooting, so the numbers are going up in the 30s and 40s. The travel, as you can see what we’re going through, is too hard on a single goaltender. To have both playing the way that they are is a real good sign, but often that’s a reflection of the group around them doing some of the things that they need to do.”

Meijer Postgame Comments | CGY vs. DET | 02/01/25

Ranked fifth in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division, the Canucks saw their three-game winning streak end with a 5-3 road loss to the Dallas Stars on Friday.

Vancouver made a handful of trades on Friday, acquiring Filip Chytil (11-9—20) and Victor Mancini (1-4—5) from the New York Rangers in exchange for J.T. Miller, Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington. Additionally, the Canucks sent Danton Heinen and Vincent Desharnais to the Pittsburgh Penguins and got Marcus Pettersson (3-15—18) and Drew O’Connor (6-10—16) in return.

As the Red Wings prepare to close out their weekend back-to-back set against another Western Conference opponent, Shine said he feels they’re playing with a lot of confidence.

“Guys are rooting for each other,” Shine said. “It’s a positive bench. We’re playing good hockey, and I think that’s a big factor.”

