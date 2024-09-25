PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Blackhawks for 2024-25 preseason opener

CHICAGO -- Continuing to ramp up for the upcoming NHL regular season, the Detroit Red Wings will open their preseason schedule with a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Wednesday night.
Puck drop between the Original Six clubs is set for 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, with streaming available on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App.
“It’s going to be fun to play a game again,” Albert Johansson said. “It’s been a long time. It’s going to be fun to get out there and get the game started.”