PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Blackhawks for 2024-25 preseason opener

The Red Wings’ exhibition slate features eight contests -- four at Little Caesars Arena and four on the road. According to head coach Derek Lalonde, this annual stretch is one of the more intense times of the season.

“You plan on it and around it, but it’s exciting too,” Lalonde said. “Obviously it’s rinse and repeat. “You’re running two teams, basically one at once, and these fly-in, fly-out road trips. It’s all part of it.”

Detroit reduced its Training Camp roster to 57 players on Sunday. That number will continue to be trimmed over the next couple weeks, as the Red Wings have until 5 p.m. ET on Oct. 7 to submit their maximum 23-man Opening Night roster.

“I think you’re going to see a lot of mixed lineups, maybe a couple of NHL-experienced lines with a couple of new guys,” Lalonde said. “That’s what we’ll see [Wednesday].”

Lalonde hopes a lot of what his players accomplished during their time in Traverse City, Mich., carries over into the preseason.