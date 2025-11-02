PREVIEW: Red Wings take on the Sharks in San Jose on Sunday

SAN JOSE – Finishing off the California stretch of their five-game road trip out West, the Detroit Red Wings will pay a visit to the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Sunday night.

The Red Wings (8-4-0; 16 points) and Sharks (4-6-2; 10 points) will drop the puck at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Before the calendar flipped to November, the Red Wings dropped a 5-2 decision to the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday night. Several self-inflicted mistakes, as head coach Todd McLellan again discussed after Sunday’s morning skate at SAP Center, ultimately proved costly in Anaheim.

“We fell behind in a way that we don’t want to,” McLellan said. “We’re not always going to be perfect, but the short-handed goal – the one the night before is a bad bounce on Finnie – but the one in Anaheim was just very poorly played positionally. Even after that, a few times in the first period, there were times when we talked about sorting things out coming back into our end and making sure we pick up the proper people. Well, we couldn’t even do that because of our puck management.”