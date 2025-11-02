PREVIEW: Red Wings take on the Sharks in San Jose on Sunday

DeBrincat riding a four-game goal streak and five-game point streak (4-4--8)

25-26_Gameday_WEB 4 (1)
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

SAN JOSE – Finishing off the California stretch of their five-game road trip out West, the Detroit Red Wings will pay a visit to the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Sunday night.

The Red Wings (8-4-0; 16 points) and Sharks (4-6-2; 10 points) will drop the puck at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Before the calendar flipped to November, the Red Wings dropped a 5-2 decision to the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday night. Several self-inflicted mistakes, as head coach Todd McLellan again discussed after Sunday’s morning skate at SAP Center, ultimately proved costly in Anaheim.

“We fell behind in a way that we don’t want to,” McLellan said. “We’re not always going to be perfect, but the short-handed goal – the one the night before is a bad bounce on Finnie – but the one in Anaheim was just very poorly played positionally. Even after that, a few times in the first period, there were times when we talked about sorting things out coming back into our end and making sure we pick up the proper people. Well, we couldn’t even do that because of our puck management.”

Johansson, Van Riemsdyk, McLellan Morning Skate | Nov 2, 2025

Correcting those mistakes and leaning into their strengths, as Albert Johansson explained, is the focus for him and his teammates as they prepare for San Jose.

“We need to stay ahead of the other team,” Johansson said. “We got to try to get the puck deep in their zone and get our forecheck going. When we get our forecheck going and win some puck battles down there, we’re a good team.”

McLellan’s first NHL head coaching gig came with the Sharks from 2008-15, where he led them to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of his first six seasons behind the bench. To this day, McLellan remains the franchise’s all-time leader in games coached (540), wins (311), points (688) and postseason contests coached (62).

“I was very fortunate, as a young coach, to be leaving the Wings and coming here,” McLellan said. “Back then, there were a lot of similarities between the two organizations. [The Red Wings] had just won a cup. We were just trying to win one in San Jose. We had great players and an unreal support system going on within the organization, so a lot of parallels between the two. As a young coach, you don’t often get a team that’s pushing to win. You often get a team that’s rebuilding or retooling, and I was very fortunate that way.”

But, back to the present -- San Jose has won three of their last four contests, including a 3-2 overtime victory against the visiting Colorado Avalanche on Saturday afternoon.

Selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Macklin Celebrini is off to a strong start in his sophomore campaign with a team-leading 18 points on seven goals and 11 assists. The 19-year-old forward also scored against the Avalanche, extending his point streak to a career-high seven consecutive games.

“He’s fast,” Johansson said about Celebrini. “He has good skill, a good shot and good vision. Overall, he’s a good player and can skate. We got to keep an extra eye on him tonight.”

Eklund (5-6—11) and Will Smith (4-6—10) are behind Celebrini on the Sharks’ scoring leaderboard, while goalie Alex Nedeljkovic has a 2-2-1 record with a 3.60 goals-against average and .887 save percentage in net this season.

“They’re a very dangerous team,” McLellan said. “Their two lines can really snap the puck around and have good offensive instincts, so we’ll have our hands full.”

News Feed

RECAP: Unable to rally on the road, Red Wings drop 5-2 decision to Ducks

PREVIEW: Back in Anaheim, Gibson set to start between the pipes for Detroit on Friday

RECAP: Red Wings ‘battle through’ on the road for 4-3 shootout victory over Kings

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to build off opener of five-game road trip, face Kings on Thursday

Red Wings recall Austin Watson from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit's five-game road trip out West off to ‘a really good start' thanks to 5-2 win in St. Louis

PREVIEW: Red Wings start five-game road trip out West with rematch against Blues on Tuesday

Start time changes announced for five games

Red Wings assign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings ‘get the job done,’ score six unanswered goals to rally for 6-4 win over Blues

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to start strong, limit rush opportunities against Blues on Saturday night

Red Wings activate Nate Danielson from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings fall on the road to Islanders, 7-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings tangle with Islanders, finish back-to-back road set on Thursday

RECAP: Detroit's five-game winning streak ends with 4-2 loss in Buffalo

PREVIEW: Detroit opens midweek back-to-back road set in Buffalo on Wednesday

Larkin embodying ‘everything a captain should be’ for Red Wings early in 2025-26 season

Larkin leads 3 Stars of the Week 

RECAP: Red Wings keep winning 'in different ways,' beat Oilers by 4-2 score to extend streak to five

PREVIEW: Red Wings finish three-game homestand, try for fifth straight win when Oilers visit on Sunday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings edge Lightning in overtime, 2-1, for fourth straight win

PREVIEW: Going for fourth straight win, Red Wings host Lightning for Star Wars Night on Friday

One week into their 2025-26 season, Red Wings forging identity and growing from learning moments

RECAP: Appleton, Talbot lead the way as Red Wings take down Panthers, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings begin three-game homestand, go for third consecutive win when Panthers visit on Wednesday 

RECAP: Detroit ‘got contributions from everyone’ in 3-2 win at Toronto

PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road for Monday matinee in Toronto

Yzerman says Red Wings’ rookie trio ‘exceeded our expectations’ this fall en route to earning 2025-26 Opening Night roster spots

RECAP: Red Wings ‘dug in a little bit more,’ rally for 6-3 victory over Maple Leafs

PREVIEW: Aiming to show resiliency, Red Wings battle visiting Maple Leafs on Saturday

Red Wings activate James Van Riemsdyk from non-roster status

RECAP: Red Wings fall to Canadiens on Opening Night, 5-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings eager to kick off Centennial season, host Canadiens for Opening Night on Thursday

Detroit Red Wings announce details for Opening Night, Red Carpet Walk and what fans can expect throughout Red Wings Centennial

Red Wings reduce roster to 23

Ahead of Monday’s 23-man NHL roster deadline, Red Wings encouraged by hard work they put in during 2025-26 preseason

RECAP: Detroit finishes 2025-26 preseason slate with 6-5 comeback overtime win against Toronto

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Maple Leafs for 2025-26 preseason finale on Saturday

Red Wings assign three players to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Third-period preseason road rally sends Red Wings past Maple Leafs, 3-1

Red Wings trim preseason roster to 28

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs in penultimate preseason clash for both squads on Thursday 

Red Wings reduce preseason roster to 40

RECAP: Penalty kill helps visiting Red Wings fend off Blackhawks for 3-1 preseason victory

PREVIEW: Red Wings head to Chicago for exhibition contest on Tuesday

RECAP: Detroit’s late push comes up short in 2-1 exhibition loss to Pittsburgh

Red Wings reduce preseason roster by two 

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Penguins meet again for preseason action on Monday

RECAP: Leonard scores twice for Red Wings in 3-2 preseason road loss to Penguins

PREVIEW: Red Wings open back-to-back preseason road set, first battling Penguins on Friday