PREVIEW: Red Wings square off with Kings in homestand finale on Monday

DETROIT -- Going for a sweep of their three-game homestand before departing on a four-game Western road trip, the Detroit Red Wings will play the Los Angeles Kings at Little Caesars Arena on Monday night.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (23-21-5; 51 points) and Kings (26-14-6; 58 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Monday’s game will conclude the season series between the two teams, with Detroit hoping to secure a split after falling, 4-1, in Los Angeles on Nov. 16.

“It feels like we play good on home ice with all the fans in the building,” Elmer Soderblom said. “We just got to keep winning at home and take the same game with us on the road.”