PREVIEW: Red Wings square off with Kings in homestand finale on Monday

Motte set to return to Detroit’s lineup for first time since Jan. 14

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- Going for a sweep of their three-game homestand before departing on a four-game Western road trip, the Detroit Red Wings will play the Los Angeles Kings at Little Caesars Arena on Monday night.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (23-21-5; 51 points) and Kings (26-14-6; 58 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Monday’s game will conclude the season series between the two teams, with Detroit hoping to secure a split after falling, 4-1, in Los Angeles on Nov. 16.

“It feels like we play good on home ice with all the fans in the building,” Elmer Soderblom said. “We just got to keep winning at home and take the same game with us on the road.”

The Red Wings improved to 14-11-2 in front of Hockeytown faithful this season with a 2-0 shutout win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Goalie Cam Talbot made 28 saves for his 33rd NHL career shutout while Marco Kasper and Michael Rasmussen each scored, helping Detroit get some retribution after it came up short in Tampa Bay a week prior.

“It’s huge to have the fans,” Soderblom said. “Just a little bit extra energy and confidence on home ice, so we just got to keep going with that.”

Speaking to the media after Monday’s morning skate, head coach Todd McLellan announced the Red Wings currently are “dinged up all little bit.”

While Tyler Motte has been cleared to play against Los Angeles, Detroit will be without Patrick Kane (upper body), Jeff Petry (undisclosed) and J.T. Compher (undisclosed), who, like Kane, is also considered day-to-day. Vladimir Tarasenko is questionable because of illness, but McLellan said he doesn’t think the Russian forward will be available on Monday.

“We’ve got some guys that are on standby, so if we need bodies, we’ll have them here,” McLellan said. “We’re not going to play short-staffed.”

Elmer Soderblom and Todd McLellan Morning Skate Media | Jan 27, 2025

McLellan then talked about the opportunity of facing his former club for the first time this season. Before being hired by Detroit on Dec. 26, McLellan and assistant coach Trent Yawney were both with Los Angeles for five seasons (2019-24).

“It’s odd because it’s like you got sent to another family and you look over at some of the players you were mentoring and helping grow, and they’re wearing a different color than you,” McLellan said. “But that’s okay. That’s called sport and called being competitive. They’re going to want to win as much as we’re going to want to win, and that’s why it should be a real good game.”

Third in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division, the Kings have dropped five of their last seven games after a 3-2 overtime road loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Leading Los Angeles in goals (24) and points (44) this season, Adrian Kempe has tallied five points (four goals, one assist) in his last five games. Captain Anze Kopitar is second on the club in scoring with 43 points (12 goals, 31 assists) and Kevin Fiala is third with 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists).

In net for the Kings, Darcy Kuemper and David Rittich have combined for a 2.37 goals-against average, .904 save percentage this season.

“That’s a really good team,” Soderblom said. “We just need to be on our toes and have a great start to the game.”

