PREVIEW: Red Wings right back in action on the road, will battle Stars on Sunday

Detroit looking to respond following Saturday’s 5-1 loss in Tampa Bay

By Jonathan Mills
DALLAS -- Both coming off losses to kick off their respective weekend back-to-back sets, the Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars will square off at American Airlines Center on Sunday night.

Puck drop between Detroit (21-20-4; 46 points) and Dallas (28-16-1; 57 points) is set for 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT, with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). The Red Wings will play their regular-season home finale against the Stars on April 14, which also wraps up the season series between the clubs.

On Saturday, in the second game of its current four-game road trip, Detroit fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-1. The Red Wings struggled to capitalize on their chances against the Lightning, tallying a season-high 40 shots on net and going 1-for-6 on the power play.

“It was what Tampa did, but it was also what Detroit was doing,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “We were slow, sloppy. Passing was not crisp. We were looking off what was clean and trying the more difficult play. I think when you get one [power-play goal] in a game, you got to be fairly satisfied. We’re probably getting a little spoiled here expecting two or three a night, and that’s not the way it works in this league.

“The power play got us one. The penalty kill let us down because we gave up two, but over and above that it was our play around our paint that I was not happy with.”

Lucas Raymond, who scored Detroit’s lone goal in Tampa Bay to stretch his point streak to seven straight games, said Saturday’s loss was a good reminder that the club needs to play with a tighter defensive structure.

“That’s the way we need to play,” Raymond said. “That’s the way we know how to play to be successful. We need to play with pace, get pucks to the net, be strong defensively, get energy and momentum off that. Like I said, we got a great opportunity [on Sunday] to bounce back.”

As for the Stars, who are tied with the Colorado Avalanche for third in the Western Conference’s Central Division, they are also looking for a bounce-back effort after dropping a 6-3 decision at Ball Arena on Saturday.

Matt Duchene (18 goals, 25 assists) and Jason Robertson (14 goals, 26 assists) are the only Dallas skaters that have surpassed the 40-point mark this season, but Wyatt Johnston (10 goals, 25 assists) is not far from achieving the feat himself.

Stars goalies Jake Oettinger and Casey DeSmith have combined for 28 wins, a 2.46 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and two shutouts this season.

“With the ups always comes the downs,” said Red Wings netminder Alex Lyon, who stopped all six shots he faced in relief on Saturday and is expected to start on Sunday. “We just have to be prepared to stay even.”

