PREVIEW: Red Wings right back in action on the road, will battle Stars on Sunday

DALLAS -- Both coming off losses to kick off their respective weekend back-to-back sets, the Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars will square off at American Airlines Center on Sunday night.

Puck drop between Detroit (21-20-4; 46 points) and Dallas (28-16-1; 57 points) is set for 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT, with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). The Red Wings will play their regular-season home finale against the Stars on April 14, which also wraps up the season series between the clubs.

On Saturday, in the second game of its current four-game road trip, Detroit fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-1. The Red Wings struggled to capitalize on their chances against the Lightning, tallying a season-high 40 shots on net and going 1-for-6 on the power play.

“It was what Tampa did, but it was also what Detroit was doing,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “We were slow, sloppy. Passing was not crisp. We were looking off what was clean and trying the more difficult play. I think when you get one [power-play goal] in a game, you got to be fairly satisfied. We’re probably getting a little spoiled here expecting two or three a night, and that’s not the way it works in this league.

“The power play got us one. The penalty kill let us down because we gave up two, but over and above that it was our play around our paint that I was not happy with.”