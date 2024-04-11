PREVIEW: Red Wings, Penguins continue chase for Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot on Thursday

PITTSBURGH -- The Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins, both in the thick of a competitive race for the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot, will battle at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday night.

Entering Thursday’s 7 p.m. puck drop (broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket), the Red Wings (38-32-8; 84 points) and Penguins (36-30-12; 84 points) both trailed the Washington Capitals (85 points) by one point for the East’s second wild-card spot with four games remaining for each team.

“This feels like a playoff game, not only the caliber and intensity, but managing the highs and lows,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “It’s no different in a seven-game series where you play well and find a way to lose. How do you bounce back? That will be our task (Thursday).”

On Tuesday, goalie Alex Lyon stopped 21 of 23 shots and Patrick Kane scored the lone goal for the Red Wings in a 2-1 loss to the Capitals. Despite being held scoreless until the final second of the game, Kane said he believes Detroit deserved a better fate against Washington.

“I think it’s frustrating in a different way because we played well,” Kane said about Tuesday’s game. “We just didn’t capitalize on our chances or maybe could have made it a little bit tougher on (Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren). I know we had a lot of shots and a lot of attempts as well, but just couldn’t find a way to get one by him.”