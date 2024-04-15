PREVIEW: Red Wings look to keep playoff hopes alive Monday against visiting Canadiens

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will look to keep their playoff hopes alive on Monday night as they play their final home game of the 2023-24 regular season against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena.

“It feels like every game, the next game is the biggest of the year,” Alex DeBrincat said. “We got to come ready to play and I think we’ve done a good job of that. We got to finish this out.”

Monday’s game is the first half of a back-to-back home-and-home set between the Red Wings (39-32-9; 87 points) and Canadiens (30-36-14; 74 points). Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with television broadcast coverage simulcast on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and TV20 (WMYD) in Detroit. Radio coverage on the Red Wings Radio Network can be heard on WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit.

Monday also marks Fan Appreciation Night at Little Caesars Arena. Starting at 5 p.m. on the Via concourse, there will be face painters, interactive games, autograph signings from Red Wings alumni, live music and more.

“(The fans) have been awesome this year,” DeBrincat said. “It’s been fun to play home games and to have them behind us. I’m sure today is going to be pretty loud too.”