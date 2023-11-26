PREVIEW: Red Wings know what they’re capable of, want to show more against visiting Wild on Sunday afternoon

Goalie Alex Lyon will get the nod in net against Minnesota. In his last start on Wednesday, Lyon stopped all 16 shots he faced to help Detroit shut out New Jersey, 4-0. For Lalonde, carrying three goalies has proved beneficial this season.
“It’s not very common in the league,” Lalonde said about the Red Wings’ three-goalie system. “But I just like the way it may have played out for us. We were comfortable with all three goalies. Again, we’re just trying to put ourselves in the best situation to win right now.”
Winless in their last six games, the Wild are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. Mats Zuccarello (5-15—20) is the only Minnesota skater who has reached the 20-point mark this season, and Kirill Kaprizov follows with 17 points on six goals and 11 assists. Goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson have combined for a 3.75 goals-against average and .879 save percentage this season.
“When you look at that lineup, it looks like a playoff team top to bottom,” Lalonde said about the Wild. “Different teams go through some different scenarios throughout their season. They’re going through one now. But again, that’s a good team who probably has a run in them sometime here.”
Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer set for Hometown Holiday Assist on Sunday
Before attending Sunday’s game at Little Caesars Arena, Red Wings fans are encouraged to participate in the annual Hometown Holiday Assist.
From 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., the Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer will host a Community Toy Drive outside Comerica Park. Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys, books or blankets to donation drop-off stations located in front of the Big Tiger outside the ballpark’s Comerica Entrance.
All donated items will benefit The Children’s Center of Wayne County. The first 250 fans to donate will receive a voucher (good for two tickets) to a 2024 Tigers home game in April.