PREVIEW: Red Wings know what they’re capable of, want to show more against visiting Wild on Sunday afternoon

J.T. Compher, Alex DeBrincat, Robby Fabbri, captain Dylan Larkin and David Perron all scored for the Red Wings in Friday’s 5-2 road win against the Bruins. Detroit is 7-0-0 this season when scoring at least five goals.

“As a team, we’re finding something,” said Compher, who also had an assist Friday for his fifth multi-point game this season. “It hasn’t been consistent the whole time. A few growing pains, but that’s pretty normal early in the year. I think these last two games kind of show what we’re capable of, but it’s got to be consistent and every night.”

Larkin took a maintenance day on Saturday and did not participate in the Red Wings’ practice but is expected to play against the Wild. Jake Walman (day-to-day), who did not play at Boston, also did not practice Saturday and is questionable for Sunday.

According to Lalonde, Walman is dealing with lingering issues from an injury the 27-year-old defenseman sustained after crashing into the net against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 17 in Sweden during the 2023 NHL Global Series.