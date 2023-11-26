News Feed

RECAP: 'Good team effort' drives visiting Red Wings past Bruins, 5-2

RECAP: Behind 'really calm' Lyon, Red Wings shut out Devils, 4-0, on Thanksgiving Eve

PREVIEW: After frustrating NHL Global Series in Sweden, Red Wings look for better result on Thanksgiving Eve against visiting Devils

NOTEBOOK: Red Wings shuffle lines Tuesday in first full practice after NHL Global Series 

‘I’m really excited to be a dad’: Husso recounts hectic journey to be with wife, first child

Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids

Nicklas Lidstrom: The Perfect Defenseman, The Perfect Teammate, The Perfect Human

RECAP: Detroit lets lead slip away late, concludes NHL Global Series with 3-2 loss against Toronto 

PREVIEW: Lyon set to make season debut Friday as Red Wings face Maple Leafs in NHL Global Series finale

RECAP: Red Wings salvage point in NHL Global Series opener, drop 5-4 OT decision to Senators

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to bring high energy level Thursday against Senators in NHL Global Series opener

Henrik Zetterberg: Fatherly Advice Set the Stage for Stellar Red Wings Career

Now acclimated to Sweden, Red Wings ‘definitely itching’ for game action

Red Wings explore Stockholm, continue preparations for 2023 NHL Global Series games

Offseason work, willingness to learn paying dividends for Veleno

Red Wings ‘work out the plane legs,’ enjoy first practice in Sweden on Sunday

RECAP: Red Wings' compete level, effort lead to 5-4 victory over Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Detroit hosts Columbus for Military Appreciation Day, presented by Chevrolet, on Saturday afternoon

PREVIEW: Red Wings know what they’re capable of, want to show more against visiting Wild on Sunday afternoon

DETROIT -- After consecutive victories against the New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins, the Detroit Red Wings aim to keep the momentum going against the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Puck drop between Detroit (10-6-3; 23 points) and Minnesota (5-9-4; 14 points) is set for 1 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will be joined by Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for Sunday’s matinee, as the first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Red Wings-themed Knit Hat, presented by National Coney Island.

Derek Lalonde | Media Availability | 11/25/23

J.T. Compher, Alex DeBrincat, Robby Fabbri, captain Dylan Larkin and David Perron all scored for the Red Wings in Friday’s 5-2 road win against the Bruins. Detroit is 7-0-0 this season when scoring at least five goals.

“As a team, we’re finding something,” said Compher, who also had an assist Friday for his fifth multi-point game this season. “It hasn’t been consistent the whole time. A few growing pains, but that’s pretty normal early in the year. I think these last two games kind of show what we’re capable of, but it’s got to be consistent and every night.”

Larkin took a maintenance day on Saturday and did not participate in the Red Wings’ practice but is expected to play against the Wild. Jake Walman (day-to-day), who did not play at Boston, also did not practice Saturday and is questionable for Sunday.

According to Lalonde, Walman is dealing with lingering issues from an injury the 27-year-old defenseman sustained after crashing into the net against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 17 in Sweden during the 2023 NHL Global Series.

Goalie Alex Lyon will get the nod in net against Minnesota. In his last start on Wednesday, Lyon stopped all 16 shots he faced to help Detroit shut out New Jersey, 4-0. For Lalonde, carrying three goalies has proved beneficial this season. 

“It’s not very common in the league,” Lalonde said about the Red Wings’ three-goalie system. “But I just like the way it may have played out for us. We were comfortable with all three goalies. Again, we’re just trying to put ourselves in the best situation to win right now.”

Winless in their last six games, the Wild are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. Mats Zuccarello (5-15—20) is the only Minnesota skater who has reached the 20-point mark this season, and Kirill Kaprizov follows with 17 points on six goals and 11 assists. Goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson have combined for a 3.75 goals-against average and .879 save percentage this season.

“When you look at that lineup, it looks like a playoff team top to bottom,” Lalonde said about the Wild. “Different teams go through some different scenarios throughout their season. They’re going through one now. But again, that’s a good team who probably has a run in them sometime here.”

Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer set for Hometown Holiday Assist on Sunday

Before attending Sunday’s game at Little Caesars Arena, Red Wings fans are encouraged to participate in the annual Hometown Holiday Assist.

From 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., the Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer will host a Community Toy Drive outside Comerica Park. Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys, books or blankets to donation drop-off stations located in front of the Big Tiger outside the ballpark’s Comerica Entrance.

All donated items will benefit The Children’s Center of Wayne County. The first 250 fans to donate will receive a voucher (good for two tickets) to a 2024 Tigers home game in April.