PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off weekend back-to-back set, beginning in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon

“[Thursday] was a game where we gutted it out on special teams and goaltending,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “We played good 5-on-5.”

Captain Dylan Larkin, who scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season on Thursday, said his club was rewarded for playing with emotion against the Devils.

“[Emotion] doesn’t always have to be a fight,” Larkin said. “It could be a big hit, a blocked shot or a big save, which we’ve been getting. It was good to see, when those things did happen, that guys stood up for themselves and other guys on our team.”

How a team responds to the challenge when faced with tough competition can say a lot about the group itself. After Saturday’s matchup in Buffalo, Detroit will host the defending Western Conference-champion Edmonton Oilers (3-4-1; 7 points) on Sunday before welcoming the currently undefeated Winnipeg Jets (7-0-0; 14 points) to Little Caesars Arena next Wednesday (Oct. 30).

“We knew it was going to be hard,” Larkin said about the Red Wings’ early-season schedule. “We feel good about the spot we’re in right now, but there’s more. There’s room for improvement, and that’s exciting. That’s on us to continue to buy in to that, continue to play defense and get better as the season goes along.”

Larkin added that grabbing momentum early on in a season is extremely valuable.