PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off weekend back-to-back set, beginning in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon

BUFFALO -- Looking for their fourth consecutive victory, the Detroit Red Wings will visit the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday afternoon for the first half of a weekend back-to-back set.
Puck drop between Detroit (4-3-0; 8 points) and Buffalo (3-4-1; 7 points) is set for 1 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket). The Atlantic Division foes are also set to face one another next Saturday (Nov. 2) at Little Caesars Arena.
The Red Wings embark on a quick road trip riding a wave of positive energy following a 5-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. Patrick Kane (one goal, one assist), Alex DeBrincat (one goal, one assist) and Lucas Raymond (two assists) led Detroit offensively, while goalie Cam Talbot stood strong in net with 37 saves against New Jersey.