PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off season-long five-game road trip on Saturday in Nashville

Walman (lower body) remains out; Lyon will make first start in goal for Detroit since last Sunday

03.23.24_GAMEDAY_WEB
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

NASHVILLE -- Following a 2-0 homestand, the Detroit Red Wings will open a season-long five-game road trip on Saturday evening against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

Puck drop for the season series finale between the Red Wings (36-28-6; 78 points) and Predators (41-25-4; 86 points) is set for 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT, with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). In the first meeting this season, Detroit outlasted Nashville, 5-4, in overtime at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 29.

Over the next 10 days, the Red Wings will visit the Predators, Washington Capitals (34-26-9; 77 points), Carolina Hurricanes (44-20-7; 95 points) and Florida Panthers (45-20-4; 94 points) before wrapping up their road trip against the Tampa Bay Lightning (38-25-6; 82 points) on April 1. Detroit will not play on home ice again until hosting the New York Rangers (46-20-4; 96 points) on April 5.

“This is going to be a big test for us,” Red Wings goalie Alex Lyon said. “We have to face a lot of good teams. Obviously, Nashville is doing their thing right now, so we have a big test (Saturday). I think realistically, we just have to continue to focus on it one day at a time. We can’t get too far ahead of ourselves.”

Set to start in goal on Saturday, Lyon has an 18-15-2 record with a 3.10 goals-against average, .903 save percentage and two shutouts in an NHL career-high 35 games this season.

“I’ve always enjoyed practice, so always taking opportunities to get better when you have the time, energy and space,” Lyon said. “I relish those moments. I really enjoy working on my craft and sharpening things. Obviously, when things aren’t maybe breaking the way you want them to, it’s a welcomed breather. Just really excited for (Saturday) and determined. Looking forward to an opportunity to win a game.”

Captain Dylan Larkin scored two goals in his return to the Red Wings’ lineup on Thursday in a 6-3 victory over the New York Islanders. Andrew Copp also lit the lamp twice for Detroit, which has won consecutive games for the first time since its six-game winning streak from Feb. 17-27.

“There’s such a growth in games like (Thursday),” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “That was an intense game. You could feel it in your gut, in the crowd and in the first period from both teams. I think there’s just growth in those situations. We wanted to be battling for it as late as possible and now we’re here. Hopefully, we can continue to stay in the fight.”

Jake Walman (lower body), who has missed the last two games, will not be available against the Predators. Lalonde said he is hopeful the 28-year-old defenseman will slot back into the Red Wings’ lineup on Tuesday in Washington.

Nashville extended its point streak to 16 consecutive games and won its fourth straight contest with a 3-0 shutout victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday, and currently sits in the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Filip Forsberg (38 goals, 39 assists) and Roman Josi (18 goals, 53 assists) have both eclipsed the 70-point plateau this season, while former Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist ranks third on the Predators in scoring with 62 points on 19 goals and 43 assists. Netminder Juuse Saros has made the majority of starts in the crease for Nashville this season, posting a 30-21-4 record, 2.78 GAA, .908 SV% and two shutouts in 55 appearances.

“They start from the net out,” Lalonde said about the Predators. “Obviously, the goaltending is getting back to that world-class form that (Saros) has shown in the past. I think it brings confidence to the group and then they’re clicking in all areas. Their superstars are playing like superstars. Their checkers are checking. Their offense is playing well. It’s been pretty impressive to watch.”

