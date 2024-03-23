PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off season-long five-game road trip on Saturday in Nashville

NASHVILLE -- Following a 2-0 homestand, the Detroit Red Wings will open a season-long five-game road trip on Saturday evening against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

Puck drop for the season series finale between the Red Wings (36-28-6; 78 points) and Predators (41-25-4; 86 points) is set for 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT, with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). In the first meeting this season, Detroit outlasted Nashville, 5-4, in overtime at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 29.

Over the next 10 days, the Red Wings will visit the Predators, Washington Capitals (34-26-9; 77 points), Carolina Hurricanes (44-20-7; 95 points) and Florida Panthers (45-20-4; 94 points) before wrapping up their road trip against the Tampa Bay Lightning (38-25-6; 82 points) on April 1. Detroit will not play on home ice again until hosting the New York Rangers (46-20-4; 96 points) on April 5.

“This is going to be a big test for us,” Red Wings goalie Alex Lyon said. “We have to face a lot of good teams. Obviously, Nashville is doing their thing right now, so we have a big test (Saturday). I think realistically, we just have to continue to focus on it one day at a time. We can’t get too far ahead of ourselves.”