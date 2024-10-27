PREVIEW: Red Wings host Oilers on Sunday to wrap up weekend back-to-back set

Lalonde said he wants to see better offensive execution from Detroit following its 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

“They’re always a tough team,” Lalonde said about the Sabres, who held the Red Wings scoreless on two power-play chances. “They’re towards the top of most underlying numbers offensively. They’re a handful, and I thought for the most part [goalie Alex Lyon] did a good job for us.”

Mortiz Seider, who recorded a pair of assists against Buffalo, said he felt Detroit wasn’t sharp enough to start Saturday’s matinee, which unfortunately put the Red Wings into a two-goal first-period deficit.

“Those early games, we got to make sure we don’t run from behind or chase,” Seider said. “We got to learn that and take a better step of preparation.”

Seider stressed the Red Wings can’t afford to get off to slow starts against offensively talented teams like the Sabres.

“If you give them time and space, they have skilled guys,” Seider said. “They’ll find ways to expose you, and that’s exactly what happened. Once we did a better job of that, I think we definitely found more rhythm in the game, created chances and actually had some really good looks there 5-on-5 in their zone.”