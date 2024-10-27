PREVIEW: Red Wings host Oilers on Sunday to wrap up weekend back-to-back set

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will finish their first back-to-back set of the season when they welcome the Edmonton Oilers to Little Caesars Arena on Sunday night.
Puck drop between Detroit (4-4-0; 8 points) and Edmonton (3-4-1; 7 points) is set for 6 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
“We play a lot of back-to-backs obviously where we’re located geographically, so we got to be able to execute,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “[Sunday] is the first opportunity. I like the afternoon-to-night back-to-back, obviously a lot different than night-to-night. We’re going to be in this situation a lot, and I’m excited to see how we handle it.”