PREVIEW: Red Wings host NHL-leading Rangers for Tigers Night on Friday

Rasmussen (upper body) will be unavailable; First 7,500 fans in attendance will receive co-branded Red Wings/Tigers baseball hat, courtesy of MotorCity Casino Hotel

DET-NYR 04.05.24_GAMEDAY_WEB
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- After an uplifting finish to a five-game road trip, the Detroit Red Wings will look to continue the momentum on home ice against the NHL-leading New York Rangers at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night.

Puck drop between New York (51-21-4; 106 points) and Detroit (37-30-8; 82 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

“We played really well the last little stretch here at home,” Christian Fischer said about the Red Wings, who haven’t played at Little Caesars Arena since March 21. “For the majority of the year, we’ve taken care of home ice and tend to perform well in front of our fans. This is why we play hockey.”

In conjunction with the Detroit Tigers’ 2024 Home Opener at Comerica Park against the Oakland Athletics earlier in the afternoon, Friday also marks Tigers Night at Little Caesars Arena. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for puck drop, as the first 7,500 in attendance will receive an exclusive co-branded Red Wings/Tigers baseball hat, courtesy of MotorCity Casino Hotel.

“You saw the energy when the Lions were playing on the same day as us, it’s a cool thing,” Alex DeBrincat said. “The Tigers have been good this year. Obviously it’s early in the season, but I’m sure the city is going to rally around them.”

Detroit ended a four-game winless streak on Monday with a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Along with sweeping their three-game season series against the Lightning, the Red Wings surpassed their point total (80) from last season and guaranteed themselves at least a .500 record this season for the first time since 2015-16.

“(Monday) was a tough, high-intensity game,” Simon Edvinsson said. “It was a battle all the way through the game. We felt liked we battled as a team and we got the two points at the end all because of our team effort. We got to keep building on that.”

Entering Friday, the Red Wings and Washington Capitals were tied at 82 points apiece in the Eastern Conference standings and both trailed the New York Islanders (83 points) by one point for the second wild-card spot.

“No one expected us to be here right now and I love the fact that expectations have changed a little bit,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “The guys have done that. The guys have won. They’ve battled. They’ve hung in the fight and these last two games in Florida are a perfect example. Now we have an unbelievable opportunity with seven games left. I am excited to see how we’re going to handle this.”

Following their off day on Tuesday, the Red Wings used consecutive practice days on Wednesday and Thursday to prepare for Friday’s season series finale against the Rangers. Detroit is 0-2-0 against New York this season, most recently falling, 3-2, at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 29.

“They’re a very skilled team with big guys,” Edvinsson said about the Rangers. “We’re going to have to play with possession.”

Michael Rasmussen (upper body) has not practiced this week after exiting in the third period of Monday’s game in Tampa Bay. Lalonde said the 24-year-old forward will be unavailable against New York and is day-to-day.

“We’ll feel that a little bit,” Lalonde said about Rasmussen’s injury. “We’ll probably slide (Joe) Veleno in there. You hope Joe can give us very similar type of play as far as some size, skating and getting to those hard areas.”

The Rangers have won eight of their last 10 games and are coming off a come-from-behind 4-3 victory against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

Artemi Panarin has the fifth-most assists (65) and fourth-most points (110) in the NHL this season, while Vincent Trocheck (25-50—75) has five points in his last five games. Goalies Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick have combined for a 2.60 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and five shutouts for New York this season.

