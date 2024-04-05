PREVIEW: Red Wings host NHL-leading Rangers for Tigers Night on Friday

DETROIT -- After an uplifting finish to a five-game road trip, the Detroit Red Wings will look to continue the momentum on home ice against the NHL-leading New York Rangers at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night.

Puck drop between New York (51-21-4; 106 points) and Detroit (37-30-8; 82 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

“We played really well the last little stretch here at home,” Christian Fischer said about the Red Wings, who haven’t played at Little Caesars Arena since March 21. “For the majority of the year, we’ve taken care of home ice and tend to perform well in front of our fans. This is why we play hockey.”

In conjunction with the Detroit Tigers’ 2024 Home Opener at Comerica Park against the Oakland Athletics earlier in the afternoon, Friday also marks Tigers Night at Little Caesars Arena. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for puck drop, as the first 7,500 in attendance will receive an exclusive co-branded Red Wings/Tigers baseball hat, courtesy of MotorCity Casino Hotel.

“You saw the energy when the Lions were playing on the same day as us, it’s a cool thing,” Alex DeBrincat said. “The Tigers have been good this year. Obviously it’s early in the season, but I’m sure the city is going to rally around them.”