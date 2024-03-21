PREVIEW: Red Wings host Islanders for pivotal Eastern Conference showdown on Thursday

DETROIT – Critical points in the Eastern Conference Playoffs race are at stake on Thursday night when Detroit Red Wings battle the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena.

Ahead of Thursday’s 7 p.m. puck drop (broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit), the Red Wings (35-28-6; 76 points) hold the second wild-card spot and have a three-point lead on the Islanders (29-24-15; 73 points) in the standings.

“This is exciting and good,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “This is what you play for, these moments. Since I’ve been here, we’ve put everything into being in this position and now we’re here.”

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for Thursday’s game, as the first 6,000 in attendance will receive a Mo’ Flow Grow-a-Hair, presented by DMC.