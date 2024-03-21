PREVIEW: Red Wings host Islanders for pivotal Eastern Conference showdown on Thursday

Detroit enters season series finale with New York three points ahead of Islanders for second-wild card spot; First 6,000 fans will receive Mo’ Flow Grow-a-Hair, presented by DMC

03.21.24_GAMEDAY_WEB 1
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Critical points in the Eastern Conference Playoffs race are at stake on Thursday night when Detroit Red Wings battle the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena.

Ahead of Thursday’s 7 p.m. puck drop (broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit), the Red Wings (35-28-6; 76 points) hold the second wild-card spot and have a three-point lead on the Islanders (29-24-15; 73 points) in the standings.

“This is exciting and good,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “This is what you play for, these moments. Since I’ve been here, we’ve put everything into being in this position and now we’re here.”

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for Thursday’s game, as the first 6,000 in attendance will receive a Mo’ Flow Grow-a-Hair, presented by DMC.

The Red Wings have won two of their last three games, after outlasting the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-3, in overtime on Tuesday. Patrick Kane (one goal, two assists), Lucas Raymond (two goals), and Moritz Seider (one goal, one assist) all posted multi-point efforts for the Red Wings, who scored the game-tying goal in the final minute of regulation and netted the game-winner in the opening minute of overtime for the first time in franchise history.

“We as a team had a tough stretch lately,” said Raymond, who is riding an NHL career-high five-game goal streak. “It’s about getting back to that swagger that we have and start playing the way we’re supposed to.”

Raymond said he hopes Tuesday’s come-from-behind victory can be a turning point for Detroit, which has 13 regular-season games remaining.

“Hopefully, we’ll look back at this and see it as kind of a pivotal moment,” Raymond said. “I think we got away with one (Tuesday), but at this time of the year you take every point you can get. Obviously, we want to play better but it’s a good start.”

Captain Dylan Larkin (lower body), who has missed the last eight games, participated in Thursday’s morning skate, but his status against the Islanders was still to be determined following practice.

“He’s got some testing to do, and how he responded from yesterday’s practice and the skate,” Lalonde said about Larkin. “We won’t know probably until this afternoon, but the positive is he’s very close. I don’t know if it will be tonight, but he’s getting real close.”

Lalonde said Jake Walman (lower body) will be unavailable for the second straight game. The second-year NHL head coach also said goalie James Reimer will make his second consecutive start on Thursday.

Reimer stopped 32 of 35 shots against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, improving to 8-7-2 with a 2.98 goals-against average, .907 save percentage and two shutouts in 21 games this season.

“Competing at a high level,” Lalonde said about Reimer. “There’s a fight to his game and I think it helps our group.”

Currently fifth in the Metropolitan Division, the Islanders saw their winless skid reach five consecutive games with a 4-1 road loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Mathew Barzal leads New York with 69 points (20 goals, 49 assists) this season, followed by Noah Dobson (8-57—65), Bo Horvat (29-33—62) and Brock Nelson (29-30—59). In 50 games this season, netminder Ilya Sorokin is 22-17-11 with a 3.03 GAA, .909 SV% and two shutouts.

“They’ve lost five straight,” Lalonde said about the Islanders. “Obviously, we’ve been there, a week ago, in a similar situation. Now you’re looking at separating that difference. Of course, they’re going to play for their season. They’re a really good team.”

Thursday’s game will conclude the season series between the Red Wings and Islanders. Detroit beat New York, 4-3, in overtime at UBS Arena on Oct. 30 before dropping a 5-3 decision at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 29.

“We just got to make sure we are really dialed in,” Seider said. “This is probably the biggest game of our season.”

News Feed

‘This is where you want to be’: Red Wings embracing pressure during postseason push 

RECAP: Raymond plays key role in Red Wings' 4-3 comeback overtime win against Blue Jackets

Red Wings sign goaltender Carter Gylander to two-year entry-level contract

PREVIEW: Edvinsson expected to enter Red Wings’ lineup against Blue Jackets on Tuesday

Red Wings recall Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Raymond scores twice in Red Wings’ 6-3 loss at Penguins

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to bring momentum, strong team game into Pittsburgh on Sunday

PWHL Boston tops Ottawa in shootout, 2-1, at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night

RECAP: Red Wings flip the script, end losing skid in 4-1 hard-fought battle against Buffalo Saturday

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to snap losing streak against Buffalo on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings endure 4-1 loss to Coyotes

Alison Vaughn Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

PREVIEW: Red Wings return home to face Coyotes on Thursday

Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings can’t shake skid, drop road trip finale to Sabres, 7-3

Yzerman views organizational depth as foundation for Red Wings’ long-term success

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up four-game road trip Tuesday in Buffalo

Red Wings sign Tim Gettinger to one-year contract extension

RECAP: Red Wings not lacking in effort despite 5-3 loss at Golden Knights

PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on raising compete level as they close out back-to-back set Saturday in Vegas

Red Wings recall Jonatan Berggren from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings shut out in Arizona, 4-0

Mostly quiet at 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, Red Wings’ chemistry and organizational depth encourages Yzerman

PREVIEW: With 2024 NHL Trade Deadline past, Red Wings kick off back-to-back Friday in Arizona 

Red Wings acquire Radim Simek and seventh-round pick in 2024 NHL entry draft from San Jose Sharks for Klim Kostin

RECAP: Red Wings stumble in 7-2 road loss to Avalanche

PREVIEW: Detroit begins four-game road trip Wednesday in Colorado

Carolyn Cassin Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by NHL-leading Panthers, 4-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings finish three-game homestand Saturday afternoon against NHL-leading Panthers

Rasmussen and Fischer cut ribbon on Esports Lounge at Eastpointe Boys & Girls Clubs location 

RECAP: Red Wings’ winning streak halted in 5-3 loss to Islanders

Detroit Red Wings Announce Michigan-Based Priority as Jersey Patch Partner

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to extend winning streak as three-game homestand continues Thursday against Islanders

RECAP: Red Wings’ offensive depth on display in 8-3 win over Capitals

PREVIEW: Red Wings looking to stay hot Tuesday against Capitals

Dr. Darienne Hudson Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

Chelios talks Red Wings connection after Blackhawks retire his No. 7 jersey

RECAP: Kane scores overtime game-winner in emotional Chicago return as Red Wings rally past Blackhawks, 3-2

PREVIEW: Patrick Kane excited to return to Chicago with Red Wings on Sunday

RECAP: DeBrincat, four-goal first period help Red Wings roll past Blues, 6-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings open weekend back-to-back set, starting with St. Louis on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Kane, Larkin help stage Red Wings’ 2-1 overtime win against Avalanche in ‘great atmosphere’

NOTEBOOK: Lalonde keeping close watch on Lyon’s workload this season

PREVIEW: Red Wings back at Little Caesars Arena to face Avalanche on Thursday

‘I love it here’: Rasmussen grateful for four-year extension with Red Wings

Red Wings sign Michael Rasmussen to four-year contract extension

Daniel Washington Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings to enjoy ‘happy plane back’ after concluding four-game road trip with 4-3 overtime win against Kraken

Red Wings activate Matt Luff from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids