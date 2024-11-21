PREVIEW: Red Wings host Islanders for Pavel Datsyuk Hockey Hall of Fame Night on Thursday

Datsyuk, nicknamed the “Magic Man,” spent his entire 14-year NHL career with the Red Wings after being selected by the club in the sixth round (171st overall) of the 1998 NHL Entry Draft. The skilled Russian forward’s impressive career was highlighted by two Stanley Cup championships (2002, 2008), four straight Lady Byng Memorial Trophies for sportsmanship (2005-06 to 2008-09) and three consecutive Frank J. Selke Trophies as the league’s top defensive forward (2007-08 to 2009-10).

A four-time NHL All-Star, Datsyuk was named one of the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players and on Nov. 11, was enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the 2024 Induction Class.

“He definitely got me a couple times throughout the years,” Patrick Kane said about Datsyuk. “In those days, it was a great rivalry, Chicago [Blackhawks] and Detroit. It was fun to play against those guys, especially with the success they were having. We were trying to build something of our own, and that was the team we had to get through.”

Dylan Larkin enjoyed watching Datsyuk growing up, then had the opportunity to play with him in 2015-16, when the current Red Wings captain was just a rookie.

“[Datsyuk] was in the last year of his NHL career, and he was still playing 1-on-1 with guys for 30-40 minutes after morning skate,” Larkin said. “He loved the game. He loved to put a puck through a guy’s triangle, go on in and make the play.”

As for the 2024-25 Red Wings, they’re back on home ice for the first time since Nov. 9 and looking to snap a three-game winless streak after falling to the San Jose Sharks in overtime, 5-4, on Monday.