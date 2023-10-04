PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road again Wednesday to face Penguins

“(Tuesday’s game) put some of our young D in a vulnerable position being on the road against a predominantly NHL lineup,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “But that’s one of the positives about the preseason.”

Although the Red Wings will dress two different lineups amidst this busy three-day stretch, Lalonde said the coaching staff continues to deliver a consistent message to the club’s expanded roster.

“Just manage it,” Lalonde said. “We have two teams going, so a couple guys will get some back-to-backs. Message still hasn’t changed. We’re going to keep working on some things in our game.”

Daniel Sprong is projected to play against the Penguins, and the 26-year-old forward said he has been impressed by the Red Wings’ depth this preseason.

“We’re a deep team,” said Sprong, who signed a one-year deal with Detroit this offseason. “I don’t think it’s just the forwards. If you look at our back end and goalies, we’re a deep team. It reminds me a lot of Seattle last year, where we had depth on all four lines. I think any four lines and our D can step up and make a difference every game.”

Sprong finished his 2022-23 season with career highs for the Seattle Kraken, recording 46 points (21-25—46) in 66 games. According to Sprong, “a big part” of his overall game is his shot, which the Amsterdam native said has evolved throughout his seven-year NHL career.

“It’s something I’ve worked on growing up and still do, but I think it just adds another element to my game in a positive way,” Sprong said. “I feel like I can score from anywhere in the offensive zone. I don’t need much time to get the looks.”