PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road again Wednesday to face Penguins

News Feed

Detroit releases Artem Anisimov from professional tryout 

Detroit releases Artem Anisimov from professional tryout 
RECAP: Detroit drops 4-2 decision at Chicago

RECAP: Detroit drops 4-2 decision at Chicago
PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off busy preseason stretch Tuesday at Blackhawks

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off busy preseason stretch Tuesday at Blackhawks
Laura L. Chávez-Wazeerud-Din named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Laura L. Chávez-Wazeerud-Din named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree
RECAP: Red Wings pull away from Blackhawks, 6-1

RECAP: Red Wings pull away from Blackhawks, 6-1
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks Sunday to conclude preseason back-to-back

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks Sunday to conclude preseason back-to-back
RECAP: Larkin scores twice in Red Wings’ 5-2 win against Capitals

RECAP: Larkin scores twice in Red Wings’ 5-2 win against Capitals
Mindset, work ethic continues to guide Alex Lyon

Mindset, work ethic continues to guide Alex Lyon
RECAP: Fabbri scores twice for Detroit in 4-3 preseason loss at Washington

RECAP: Fabbri scores twice for Detroit in 4-3 preseason loss at Washington
Jonatan Berggren wants to be more ‘selfish’ on offense 

Jonatan Berggren wants to be more ‘selfish’ on offense 
RECAP: Red Wings edge Penguins, 4-3, in 2023-24 preseason opener

RECAP: Red Wings edge Penguins, 4-3, in 2023-24 preseason opener
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Penguins to kick off 2023-24 preseason

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Penguins to kick off 2023-24 preseason
Red Wings trim roster by three

Red Wings trim roster by three

Dr. Sonia Acosta celebrated as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Dr. Sonia Acosta celebrated as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree
Team Red defeats Team White, 6-4, in 2023 Red & White Scrimmage

Team Red defeats Team White, 6-4, in 2023 Red & White Scrimmage
Intensity, work habits standing out at Red Wings’ 2023 NHL Training Camp

Intensity, work habits standing out at Red Wings’ 2023 NHL Training Camp
Red Wings appear comfortable, energized to kick off 2023 Training Camp

Red Wings appear comfortable, energized to kick off 2023 Training Camp
Anders Eriksson: Confidence and Skill Led to Long NHL Career

Anders Eriksson: Confidence and Skill Led to Long NHL Career

PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road again Wednesday to face Penguins

Detroit aims to bounce back after Tuesday’s preseason road loss to Chicago

DET PIT 100423
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

PITTSBURGH – The Detroit Red Wings will conclude their home-and-home preseason set against the Pittsburgh Penguins Wednesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Puck drop between Detroit and Pittsburgh is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com and air live on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket).

The Red Wings opened a stretch of three preseason road games in as many days Tuesday, falling to the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-2. Joe Veleno scored two goals and goalies Ville Husso and professional tryout Michael Hutchinson combined to turn aside 30 of 33 shots in the loss.

“(Tuesday’s game) put some of our young D in a vulnerable position being on the road against a predominantly NHL lineup,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “But that’s one of the positives about the preseason.”

Although the Red Wings will dress two different lineups amidst this busy three-day stretch, Lalonde said the coaching staff continues to deliver a consistent message to the club’s expanded roster.

“Just manage it,” Lalonde said. “We have two teams going, so a couple guys will get some back-to-backs. Message still hasn’t changed. We’re going to keep working on some things in our game.”

Daniel Sprong is projected to play against the Penguins, and the 26-year-old forward said he has been impressed by the Red Wings’ depth this preseason.

“We’re a deep team,” said Sprong, who signed a one-year deal with Detroit this offseason. “I don’t think it’s just the forwards. If you look at our back end and goalies, we’re a deep team. It reminds me a lot of Seattle last year, where we had depth on all four lines. I think any four lines and our D can step up and make a difference every game.”

Sprong finished his 2022-23 season with career highs for the Seattle Kraken, recording 46 points (21-25—46) in 66 games. According to Sprong, “a big part” of his overall game is his shot, which the Amsterdam native said has evolved throughout his seven-year NHL career.

“It’s something I’ve worked on growing up and still do, but I think it just adds another element to my game in a positive way,” Sprong said. “I feel like I can score from anywhere in the offensive zone. I don’t need much time to get the looks.”