PREVIEW: Red Wings head to Buffalo for Atlantic Division clash on Monday

BUFFALO -- The Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres will continue their season series when the Atlantic Division clubs face off at KeyBank Center on Monday night.

Puck drop between Detroit (10-13-4; 24 points) and Buffalo (11-13-3; 25 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). The Red Wings are 1-1-0 against the Sabres this season, most recently earning a 2-1 win at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 2.

Detroit saw its winless streak reach five games with a 2-1 loss to the visiting Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. Lucas Raymond scored and goalie Ville Husso stopped 23 shots for the Red Wings, who have allowed two goals or less in six of their last nine games.

“We just need a little bit more from all of us within our locker room,” Joe Veleno said. “We’re all capable, and we know we’re capable. The last few games haven’t gone our way obviously, games decided by one goal. You can almost look at it as a positive. We’re right there in the games. It’s just these little details that we’re not quite doing on a consistent basis.”

In fact, nine of Detroit’s last 10 games have been decided by a single goal. Marco Kasper said while they haven’t been on the right side of tight games as of late, the Red Wings are taking key lessons learned from each contest.