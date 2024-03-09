PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on raising compete level as they close out back-to-back set Saturday in Vegas

Detroit is looking to move past a disappointing 4-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. The Red Wings outshot the Coyotes, 28-24, but couldn’t solve Arizona netminder Connor Ingram, who handed Detroit its fourth shutout defeat of the season.

“We didn’t jump on (the Coyotes) right away,” Walman said. “I think we needed to do that. We were a little loose and you can’t do that against any team right now in this league.”

Every point is crucial for the Red Wings, who are set to play their third road game in four days, and Walman said Detroit must commit to raising its compete level every night to keep pace in a competitive Eastern Conference wild card race with 19 regular-season games left.

Entering Saturday, the surging New York Islanders (70 points) sit two points behind the Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning, who are tied for the East’s first wild-card spot with 72 points apiece.

“If you expect to be in the (playoff) picture at the end of the year, these are going to be the types of games you got to play,” Walman said. “Not going to be energized all the time, but it’s playoff hockey now every game. We know what the standings are, and we got to put our best foot forward every game.”

On Saturday morning, the Red Wings recalled Jonatan Berggren from the Grand Rapids Griffins. Berggren, who is expected to be in Detroit’s lineup against the Knights, has five points (2-3—5) in nine games with the Red Wings this season. The Swedish forward also leads the Griffins in goals (19), assists (27) and points (46) in 43 AHL games.

“Hopefully, we’ll get a little spark here,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said about Berggren rejoining Detroit’s forward corps.