PREVIEW: Red Wings face off against visiting Avalanche on Saturday

Back in front of Hockeytown faithful, the Red Wings concluded a two-game road trip with a 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. Alex DeBrincat scored his 11th goal of the season for Detroit, which will try to build off a perfect 5-for-5 night on the penalty kill in Ottawa.

“We spent almost nine minutes on the penalty kill, and they only had three shots with one chance,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “I thought we were aggressive on it. I thought our details were way better, our rotations. That’s a top power play.”

Eight of Detroit’s last nine games have been determined by a single goal, and Lalonde wants his club to keep pushing through and learning from these close contests no matter the result.

“No doubt increases the frustration level, but the encouraging part is our process,” Lalonde said. “We could be sitting here talking about a three-game winning streak, and the underlying numbers are telling us we probably should have won all three games, but we didn’t. We got to find a way to create our own breaks.”

After making 30 saves against the Senators, goalie Ville Husso is set to start his third consecutive game on Saturday. Lalonde said he expects netminders Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon (lower-body injuries) will be unavailable for a little while longer.

“We’re hoping to see them hit the ice soon here,” Lalonde said. “I’d probably rule both of them out for at least the next two [games].”