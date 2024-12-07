PREVIEW: Red Wings face off against visiting Avalanche on Saturday

Husso will make third straight start for Detroit, which returns from two-game road trip

DET-COL 12:07:24
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Looking to put their recent frustrations behind them, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Colorado Avalanche at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

Broadcast coverage of Saturday’s 7 p.m. puck drop between Detroit (10-12-4; 24 points) and Colorado (14-13-0; 28 points) will be carried on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

“You have to look at the positives,” Jeff Petry said. “You also have to look at the things that we need to work on because I think that’s where frustration comes in, is when you’re making the same mistakes over and over. Making sure that we’re learning from those as well. I think we’ve done a pretty good job of responding, making sure we’re cleaning up the areas we need to and growing off the things we’re doing well.”

Jeff Petry and Derek Lalonde Media Availability | Dec. 7, 2024

Back in front of Hockeytown faithful, the Red Wings concluded a two-game road trip with a 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. Alex DeBrincat scored his 11th goal of the season for Detroit, which will try to build off a perfect 5-for-5 night on the penalty kill in Ottawa.

“We spent almost nine minutes on the penalty kill, and they only had three shots with one chance,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “I thought we were aggressive on it. I thought our details were way better, our rotations. That’s a top power play.”

Eight of Detroit’s last nine games have been determined by a single goal, and Lalonde wants his club to keep pushing through and learning from these close contests no matter the result.

“No doubt increases the frustration level, but the encouraging part is our process,” Lalonde said. “We could be sitting here talking about a three-game winning streak, and the underlying numbers are telling us we probably should have won all three games, but we didn’t. We got to find a way to create our own breaks.”

After making 30 saves against the Senators, goalie Ville Husso is set to start his third consecutive game on Saturday. Lalonde said he expects netminders Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon (lower-body injuries) will be unavailable for a little while longer.

“We’re hoping to see them hit the ice soon here,” Lalonde said. “I’d probably rule both of them out for at least the next two [games].”

Tied with the St. Louis Blues for fourth place in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division, the Avalanche have lost three of their past four games and are coming off a 5-3 road loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

Nathan MacKinnon is one of the front-runners for the first Art Ross Trophy of his NHL career, as the 29-year-old center leads the league in assists (31) and is second in points (40). Not far behind MacKinnon is Mikko Rantanen with 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists), and Cale Makar with 34 points (eight goals, 26 assists).

One week ago, the Avalanche traded goalie Justus Annunen and a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft to the Nashville Predators in exchange for netminder Scott Wedgewood, who made 30 saves in his first start with Colorado on Thursday.

“You look at a couple guys they have up front, they’re able to make plays and make you pay,” Petry said. “For us, it’s cliché, but we need to make sure we’re in their face and taking away their time and space. Making sure we’re playing those guys hard. I think if we play a strong defensive game, we’ll be able to get our chances as well.”

News Feed

Larkin and Raymond honored to participate at 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

RECAP: Detroit comes up short in Ottawa, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings cap two-game road trip with matchup against Senators on Thursday

Red Wings assign William Lagesson to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Raymond scores twice, extends point streak in Red Wings’ 3-2 overtime loss to Bruins

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off two-game road trip in Boston on Tuesday 

Red Wings recall William Lagesson from Grand Rapids

For Cossa, earning first NHL recall to Red Wings ‘a dream come true’

Red wings recall Sebastian Cossa from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings get a point, but lose Talbot to injury in 5-4 overtime loss to Canucks

PREVIEW: Red Wings and visiting Canucks square off on Sunday afternoon

Red Wings lose back-and-forth battle to Devils, 5-4

PREVIEW: Raymond carries goal streak into Friday’s afternoon game between Red Wings and Devils

RECAP: Raymond scores in overtime to send Red Wings past Flames, 2-1, on Thanksgiving Eve

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Flames for annual Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment announces Black Friday sales for Red Wings and Tigers tickets

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

‘Giving back to the community is awesome’: Kasper surprises, reads to first graders at Madison Elementary

RECAP: Red Wings 'could have folded the tents' but 'fought until the bitter end' to pull off 4-2 comeback win over Islanders

PREVIEW: On the road, Red Wings out to sweep season series with Islanders on Monday  

Red Wings activate Tim Gettinger from injured non-roster;assign him to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings drop tight battle to Bruins, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Bruins to Little Caesars Arena for first time this season on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings ‘hung in there, battled’ to rally past Islanders, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Islanders for Pavel Datsyuk Hockey Hall of Fame Night on Thursday

Red Wings want to take advantage of home-heavy stretch of schedule

RECAP: Red Wings finish four-game road trip with 5-4 OT loss to Sharks

Red Wings assign defenseman William Lagesson to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up four-game road trip on Monday against Sharks

Red Wings recall defenseman William Lagesson from Grand Rapids

PWHL returns to Detroit in takeover tour of neutral-site games

RECAP: Red Wings finish back-to-back set with 4-1 loss to Kings

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to bounce back in Los Angeles on Saturday to conclude back-to-back set

RECAP: Red Wings let two-goal lead slip in 6-4 loss to Ducks

PREVIEW: Red Wings begin California leg of four-game road trip on Friday in Anaheim

Kasper learning on the fly, finding his role with Red Wings

RECAP: Red Wings will travel to California ‘with a smile’ after defeating Penguins in overtime, 3-2 

Red Wings assign Ville Husso to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: With bags packed, Red Wings start four-game road trip on Wednesday against Penguins

Red Wings to celebrate Pavel Datsyuk’s Hockey Hall of Fame Induction prior to game on Thursday, Nov. 21 at Little Caesars Arena

RECAP: Red Wings shut out for first time this season in 4-0 loss to Rangers

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Rangers for Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Comerica, on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings fall in Toronto, 3-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up two-game road trip on Friday against Maple Leafs

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions 

Red Wings focused on getting necessary reps, rest amid busy schedule 

RECAP: Red Wings ‘put good foot forward’ with 4-1 victory over Blackhawks

PREVIEW: Red Wings meet Blackhawks in Chicago on Wednesday

Red Wings trying to maximize practice time amid daily grind of season

RECAP: Larkin, Talbot help Red Wings put on 'good performance at home' to defeat Sabres, 2-1