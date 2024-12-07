PREVIEW: Red Wings face off against visiting Avalanche on Saturday

DETROIT -- Looking to put their recent frustrations behind them, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Colorado Avalanche at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.
Broadcast coverage of Saturday’s 7 p.m. puck drop between Detroit (10-12-4; 24 points) and Colorado (14-13-0; 28 points) will be carried on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
“You have to look at the positives,” Jeff Petry said. “You also have to look at the things that we need to work on because I think that’s where frustration comes in, is when you’re making the same mistakes over and over. Making sure that we’re learning from those as well. I think we’ve done a pretty good job of responding, making sure we’re cleaning up the areas we need to and growing off the things we’re doing well.”