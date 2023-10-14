PREVIEW: Red Wings excited for 2023-24 home opener Saturday vs. Lightning 

News Feed

NOTEBOOK: Fabbri ‘not likely’ for Saturday’s 2023-24 home opener

NOTEBOOK: Fabbri ‘not likely’ for Saturday’s 2023-24 home opener
Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk canceled

Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk canceled
Tomas Sandstrom: Abrasive Style Filled a Void for Detroit’s 1997 Stanley Cup Championship

Tomas Sandstrom: Abrasive Style Filled a Void for Detroit’s 1997 Stanley Cup Championship

RECAP: Detroit falls to New Jersey in 2023-24 season opener, 4-3

RECAP: Detroit falls to New Jersey in 2023-24 season opener, 4-3
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Devils Thursday for 2023-24 season opener

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Devils Thursday for 2023-24 season opener
Confident Copper

Confident Copper
Jane C. Garcia named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Jane C. Garcia named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree
NOTEBOOK: Lalonde discusses Red Wings’ 2023-24 Opening Night roster

NOTEBOOK: Lalonde discusses Red Wings’ 2023-24 Opening Night roster
Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids
Red Wings reduce roster to 23

Red Wings reduce roster to 23
Red Wings sign Zach Aston-Reese to one-year contract

Red Wings sign Zach Aston-Reese to one-year contract
Wally’s World

Wally’s World
RECAP: Second-period surge lifts Red Wings over Maple Leafs, 4-3, in 2023-24 preseason finale

RECAP: Second-period surge lifts Red Wings over Maple Leafs, 4-3, in 2023-24 preseason finale
Red Wings trim Training Camp roster to 29

Red Wings trim Training Camp roster to 29
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Maple Leafs Saturday for 2023-24 preseason finale

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Maple Leafs Saturday for 2023-24 preseason finale
NOTEBOOK: Ben Chiarot feels ‘pretty good’ in preseason action since returning to Red Wings

NOTEBOOK: Ben Chiarot feels ‘pretty good’ in preseason action since returning to Red Wings
Red Wings reduce Training Camp roster to 37

Red Wings reduce Training Camp roster to 37
RECAP: Detroit falls in OT at Toronto, 4-3

RECAP: Detroit falls in OT at Toronto, 4-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings excited for 2023-24 home opener Saturday vs. Lightning 

Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk cancelled due to weather forecast of heavy rain across metro Detroit

DET Game 2
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Lucas Raymond knows it will be a packed house Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena for the Detroit Red Wings’ 2023-24 home opener against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He also knows the energy level will be high and there will be some nerves, but the 23-year-old forward is ready for the experience.

“We’re excited for sure,” Raymond said. “It’s going to be a fun game. Every home opener so far has been amazing. The fans are unbelievable, so I think everyone is looking forward to it.”

Puck drop between Detroit (0-1-0; 0 points) and Tampa Bay (1-0-0; 2 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

The Red Wings began their regular-season slate Thursday, dropping a 4-3 decision at the New Jersey Devils. Eight players – J.T. Compher, Alex DeBrincat, Christian Fischer, Klim Kostin, Daniel Sprong, Shayne Gostisbehere, Justin Holl and Jeff Petry – all made their Red Wings debuts against New Jersey, combining for two goals and two assists.

“Realistically, every team in this league is really good,” Compher said. “There’s not really many off nights, so I think it was a good test for us (Thursday). I wouldn’t say we passed fully, but we did some good things.”

The Lightning won their season opener, 5-3, against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Nick Paul and Nikita Kucherov each scored twice, while goalie Jonas Johansson made 28 saves. Johansson has been pressed into starting duty until netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy, who underwent back surgery on Sept. 28, returns.  

“We’re excited to play Tampa (Saturday),” Compher said. “It’s always a fun game against those guys. Lots of skill and speed. Another good test for us.”

Last season, Tampa Bay finished third in the Atlantic Division with a 46-30-6 (98 points) overall record before falling to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference First Round.

“No one is coming down to us,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “We have to get to them. (Thursday) was an opportunity missed. (Saturday) is another opportunity against an elite team.”

Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk canceled

Due to an inclement weather forecast, the Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk in the Chevrolet Plaza and Budweiser Biergarten prior to Saturday’s home opener has been canceled.

All four restaurants will open at 3 p.m., and doors to Little Caesars Arena will open for ticketed fans at 5 p.m. Face painters, entertainment and photo opportunities will be available inside the Via concourse upon doors opening.

A special Opening Show will begin in the arena bowl at approximately 6:30 p.m. ahead of puck drop, so ticketed fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:20 p.m. All fans in attendance will receive an Opening Night rally towel.