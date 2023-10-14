PREVIEW: Red Wings excited for 2023-24 home opener Saturday vs. Lightning 

The Red Wings began their regular-season slate Thursday, dropping a 4-3 decision at the New Jersey Devils. Eight players – J.T. Compher, Alex DeBrincat, Christian Fischer, Klim Kostin, Daniel Sprong, Shayne Gostisbehere, Justin Holl and Jeff Petry – all made their Red Wings debuts against New Jersey, combining for two goals and two assists.

“Realistically, every team in this league is really good,” Compher said. “There’s not really many off nights, so I think it was a good test for us (Thursday). I wouldn’t say we passed fully, but we did some good things.”

The Lightning won their season opener, 5-3, against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Nick Paul and Nikita Kucherov each scored twice, while goalie Jonas Johansson made 28 saves. Johansson has been pressed into starting duty until netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy, who underwent back surgery on Sept. 28, returns.

“We’re excited to play Tampa (Saturday),” Compher said. “It’s always a fun game against those guys. Lots of skill and speed. Another good test for us.”

Last season, Tampa Bay finished third in the Atlantic Division with a 46-30-6 (98 points) overall record before falling to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference First Round.

“No one is coming down to us,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “We have to get to them. (Thursday) was an opportunity missed. (Saturday) is another opportunity against an elite team.”