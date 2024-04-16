PREVIEW: Red Wings continue playoff race in Tuesday’s 2023-24 regular-season finale in Montreal

The Red Wings and Washington Capitals enter Tuesday tied for the East’s second wild-card spot at 89 points apiece, but Washington has the tiebreaker with more regulation wins. With a regulation loss on Tuesday, Detroit would be eliminated from playoff contention. However, there are two scenarios in which the Red Wings can clinch a postseason berth.

Detroit’s simplest path is earning two points in Montreal and for Washington to earn no more than one point against the Philadelphia Flyers (87 points) on Tuesday. Alternatively, the Red Wings could clinch with an overtime loss against the Canadiens, paired with a Capitals regulation loss against the Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins earning one point or less on Wednesday night against the playoff-bound New York Islanders.

“It kind of played out that (the Flyers) get home ice and they’re in it,” Lalonde said. “I think Torts (Philadelphia head coach John Tortorella) will have them motivated himself. I don’t think he needs a phone call from me.”

J.T. Compher and Lucas Raymond both scored two goals against Montreal on Monday, helping Detroit earn its first three-goal comeback win this season. It was an impressive performance for Raymond, who joined Ray Sheppard as just the second player in Red Wings history to score a game-tying goal in the final two minutes of regulation and the overtime winner in the same game.

Through 81 games this season, Raymond has a career-high 31 goals and team-leading 71 points.

“He’s been impressive to watch in my two years he’s been here,” Lalonde said about Raymond. “He’s starting to shine in these really critical moments, so obviously a really good sign for him but a good sign for us.”