PREVIEW: Red Wings continue playoff race in Tuesday’s 2023-24 regular-season finale in Montreal

MONTREAL -- The Detroit Red Wings stayed in the Stanley Cup Playoffs race on Monday night, rallying from a three-goal deficit to earn a crucial 5-4 overtime victory against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena. And with the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot still up for grabs, the Red Wings know what’s at stake heading into their 2023-24 regular-season finale against the Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday night.
“Here we are, going into the season, no one had us in the playoffs,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Most had us picked seventh in the division. If you would have told us, you have one game, game 82 on the road, to improve 11 points on your previous season, to have a chance to make the playoffs, every single one of us would have signed up for it.”
Tuesday’s game concludes a home-and-home back-to-back set between the Red Wings (40-32-9; 89 points) and Canadiens (30-36-15; 75 points). Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with television broadcast coverage simulcast on Bally Sports Detroit and TV20 (WMYD) in Detroit. Radio coverage on the Red Wings Radio Network can be heard on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit.