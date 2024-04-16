PREVIEW: Red Wings continue playoff race in Tuesday’s 2023-24 regular-season finale in Montreal

Detroit coming off 5-4 comeback overtime win against the Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena on Monday

By Jonathan Mills
MONTREAL -- The Detroit Red Wings stayed in the Stanley Cup Playoffs race on Monday night, rallying from a three-goal deficit to earn a crucial 5-4 overtime victory against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena. And with the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot still up for grabs, the Red Wings know what’s at stake heading into their 2023-24 regular-season finale against the Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday night.

“Here we are, going into the season, no one had us in the playoffs,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Most had us picked seventh in the division. If you would have told us, you have one game, game 82 on the road, to improve 11 points on your previous season, to have a chance to make the playoffs, every single one of us would have signed up for it.”

Tuesday’s game concludes a home-and-home back-to-back set between the Red Wings (40-32-9; 89 points) and Canadiens (30-36-15; 75 points). Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with television broadcast coverage simulcast on Bally Sports Detroit and TV20 (WMYD) in Detroit. Radio coverage on the Red Wings Radio Network can be heard on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit.

The Red Wings and Washington Capitals enter Tuesday tied for the East’s second wild-card spot at 89 points apiece, but Washington has the tiebreaker with more regulation wins. With a regulation loss on Tuesday, Detroit would be eliminated from playoff contention. However, there are two scenarios in which the Red Wings can clinch a postseason berth.

Detroit’s simplest path is earning two points in Montreal and for Washington to earn no more than one point against the Philadelphia Flyers (87 points) on Tuesday. Alternatively, the Red Wings could clinch with an overtime loss against the Canadiens, paired with a Capitals regulation loss against the Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins earning one point or less on Wednesday night against the playoff-bound New York Islanders.

“It kind of played out that (the Flyers) get home ice and they’re in it,” Lalonde said. “I think Torts (Philadelphia head coach John Tortorella) will have them motivated himself. I don’t think he needs a phone call from me.”

J.T. Compher and Lucas Raymond both scored two goals against Montreal on Monday, helping Detroit earn its first three-goal comeback win this season. It was an impressive performance for Raymond, who joined Ray Sheppard as just the second player in Red Wings history to score a game-tying goal in the final two minutes of regulation and the overtime winner in the same game.

Through 81 games this season, Raymond has a career-high 31 goals and team-leading 71 points.

“He’s been impressive to watch in my two years he’s been here,” Lalonde said about Raymond. “He’s starting to shine in these really critical moments, so obviously a really good sign for him but a good sign for us.”

Lalonde said goalie James Reimer will start in net for the Red Wings on Tuesday. Reimer made 32 saves in his last start on Saturday at the Toronto Maple Leafs, helping Detroit earn a 5-4 overtime victory.

“It’s going to be a challenge for us,” Lalonde said about facing the Canadiens for the second time in a 24-hour span. “They’re a really good team. They’re very aggressive offensively. They take a lot of pride in their home ice. It’s their Fan Appreciation Night. We need to turn the page and give ourselves an opportunity (on Tuesday).”

