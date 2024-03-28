PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude season series with Hurricanes in Carolina on Thursday

Reimer, who has won last three starts, will get the nod between the pipes for Detroit

By Jonathan Mills
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Looking to make up ground in the Eastern Conference Playoffs race, the Detroit Red Wings will continue a season-long five-game road trip on Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena.

Puck drop between Detroit (36-29-7; 79 points) and Carolina (45-21-7; 97 points) is set for 7:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). The Red Wings will look to avoid a season series sweep against the Hurricanes, who won, 2-1, at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 14 before earning a 4-2 victory at PNC Arena on Jan. 19.

Detroit dropped its second straight game on Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals. Alex DeBrincat, David Perron and Patrick Kane all scored for the Red Wings, who enter Thursday two points behind the Capitals for the East’s second wild-card spot.

“Our team game was good (on Tuesday),” Michael Rasmussen said. “I think we outchanced them and took care of the puck for the most part. Just left a couple plays out there, so a lot to build off. Going to try hard here to get as many points as possible.”

Head coach Derek Lalonde said Detroit will continue to judge itself on process over outcome, but the Red Wings know they must treat the final 10 regular-season games with urgency to keep their postseason hopes alive.

“Even with that six-game winning streak, there were some games in there you could feel the frustration from our guys because they knew our game wasn’t where it should be,” Lalonde said. “It’s easier to shake off (mistakes) when you do a lot of good things. As a group, we’ve been doing some good things. Same message as (Tuesday), even more so after watching it back. In reality, a really good point on the road. (But) under the circumstances right now, not good enough.”

Lalonde was unsure of Jake Walman’s (lower body) status for Thursday following Wednesday’s practice, so the only confirmed lineup change in Carolina was netminder James Reimer will start in goal. In 22 games this season, Reimer has a 9-7-2 record with a 2.98 goals-against average, .907 save percentage and two shutouts.

“This team was designed for Ville Husso to be the starter,” Lalonde said. “James Reimer was supposed to be a backup and Alex Lyon was supposed to be our starting goaltender in Grand Rapids. Those guys have come in a tough situation and played excellent. I just think maybe a little possible rotation in that James has won his last three games. He’s an unbelievable battler and competitive player. We’ll need that (Thursday)."

Carolina had its seven-game point streak snapped on Tuesday in a 4-1 road loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Currently second in the Metropolitan Division, the Hurricanes boast the NHL’s third-highest power-play success rate (26 percent) and second-highest penalty kill success rate (85 percent).

Sebastian Aho leads the club with 80 points (31 goals, 49 assists), while Seth Jarvis (27 goals, 30 assists) and Martin Necas (22 goals, 29 assists) are the only other Carolina players who have reached the 50-point mark this season. Goaltenders Pyotr Kochetkov and Antti Raanta have combined for a 2.72 GAA and .890 SV% this season.

“They play a disciplined game,” Rasmussen said about the Hurricanes. “Very simple, got a lot of guys who play that same way. They put a lot of pucks on net, so just got to be patient, disciplined and take care of the puck.”

