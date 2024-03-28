PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude season series with Hurricanes in Carolina on Thursday

“Our team game was good (on Tuesday),” Michael Rasmussen said. “I think we outchanced them and took care of the puck for the most part. Just left a couple plays out there, so a lot to build off. Going to try hard here to get as many points as possible.”

Head coach Derek Lalonde said Detroit will continue to judge itself on process over outcome, but the Red Wings know they must treat the final 10 regular-season games with urgency to keep their postseason hopes alive.

“Even with that six-game winning streak, there were some games in there you could feel the frustration from our guys because they knew our game wasn’t where it should be,” Lalonde said. “It’s easier to shake off (mistakes) when you do a lot of good things. As a group, we’ve been doing some good things. Same message as (Tuesday), even more so after watching it back. In reality, a really good point on the road. (But) under the circumstances right now, not good enough.”

Lalonde was unsure of Jake Walman’s (lower body) status for Thursday following Wednesday’s practice, so the only confirmed lineup change in Carolina was netminder James Reimer will start in goal. In 22 games this season, Reimer has a 9-7-2 record with a 2.98 goals-against average, .907 save percentage and two shutouts.

“This team was designed for Ville Husso to be the starter,” Lalonde said. “James Reimer was supposed to be a backup and Alex Lyon was supposed to be our starting goaltender in Grand Rapids. Those guys have come in a tough situation and played excellent. I just think maybe a little possible rotation in that James has won his last three games. He’s an unbelievable battler and competitive player. We’ll need that (Thursday)."