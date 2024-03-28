PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude season series with Hurricanes in Carolina on Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Looking to make up ground in the Eastern Conference Playoffs race, the Detroit Red Wings will continue a season-long five-game road trip on Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena.
Puck drop between Detroit (36-29-7; 79 points) and Carolina (45-21-7; 97 points) is set for 7:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). The Red Wings will look to avoid a season series sweep against the Hurricanes, who won, 2-1, at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 14 before earning a 4-2 victory at PNC Arena on Jan. 19.
Detroit dropped its second straight game on Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals. Alex DeBrincat, David Perron and Patrick Kane all scored for the Red Wings, who enter Thursday two points behind the Capitals for the East’s second wild-card spot.