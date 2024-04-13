PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude important two-game road swing Saturday against Maple Leafs

Goalie James Reimer set to play in 500th career NHL game when he starts for Detroit in Toronto

GAMEDAY_WEB 2
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

TORONTO -- Goalie James Reimer will play in his 500th career NHL game when he starts between the pipes for the Detroit Red Wings in a critical matchup against the Original Six-rival Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night.

Puck drop for the season series finale between the Red Wings (38-32-9; 85 points) and Maple Leafs (46-24-9; 101 points) is set for 7 p.m., with television broadcast coverage simulcast on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and TV20 (WMYD) in Detroit. Radio coverage on the Red Wings Radio Network can be heard on WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit.

Originally selected by Toronto with the 99th overall pick in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, Reimer is a 14-year NHL veteran who has previously played for the Maple Leafs, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes. He signed a one-year free-agent contract with the Red Wings this offseason.

“A real professional,” Ben Chiarot said about Reimer. “Found out he’s only the 80th goalie in the history of the league to (reach 500 games played milestone). Amazing accomplishment. Speaks to the professional he is. Great teammate, been a good goalie for a long time. Really happy for him.”

In 23 games for Detroit this season, the 36-year-old Reimer has a 9-8-2 record with a 3.03 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and two shutouts.

“Every night you’re in there, you know (Reimer) is going to give you his all,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “I think he motivates and elevates our group when he’s battling in there."

Detroit earned a point on Thursday in a hard-fought 6-5 overtime road loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Lucas Raymond recorded his second career NHL hat trick and had an assist while captain Dylan Larkin notched a goal and two assists for the Red Wings, who erased a two-goal third-period deficit but saw their comeback attempt fall just short.

Entering Saturday, the Red Wings, Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers were outside the playoff picture – all tied at 85 points apiece and one point behind the Penguins (86 points) for the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot. Detroit, Washington and Pittsburgh all have three regular-season games left, while Philadelphia has two.

“I still think there’s a path for us,” Lalonde said. “We have to take care of our business, but I still think there is a positive path there because we got that point (in Pittsburgh).”

Toronto is 6-2-0 in its past eight games and is coming off a 6-5 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. The playoff-bound Maple Leafs own the NHL’s second-best offense (3.65 goals per game) and eighth-best power play (24 percent), and are currently ranked third in the Eastern Conference’s Atlantic Division.

“You’re not going to completely shut down Toronto and its offense,” Lalonde said. “But you can do the best you can by taking away time and space.”

Auston Matthews leads the NHL with 68 goals this season and his 106 points rank sixth. William Nylander (40-56—96) and Mitch Marner (25-56—81) rank second and third on the Maple Leafs in scoring, respectively. Former Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi has 43 points on 21 goals and 22 assists for Toronto this season, including five points in his last five games.

“I don’t know if anyone knows how to stop him,” Chiarot said about Matthews. “All these good scorers, stay tight to them in the o-zone and don’t let them get their shot off. He’s got as many goals as he does for a reason. He’s tough to stop, so just give our goalie the best chance.”

Three goaltenders have shared the crease for the Maple Leafs this season, with Ilya Samsonov making the majority of starts (39) along with a 23-7-7 record, 3.08 GAA, .891 SV% and three shutouts.

Detroit is 1-1 against Toronto this season, most recently earning a 4-2 victory at Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 14.

News Feed

Dr. Haifa Fakhouri named 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

RECAP: Despite 6-5 OT loss, Red Wings show plenty of fight in Pittsburgh

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Penguins continue chase for Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot on Thursday

NOTEBOOK: Copp, Rasmussen both unavailable for Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh 

Final three games of Red Wings regular season to be simulcast on TV20 in Detroit

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings fall out of Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot with 2-1 loss to Capitals

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Capitals for high-stakes clash on Tuesday 

Red Wings eyeing standings but remain focused on themselves as regular season winds down

Red Wings loan Ville Husso to Grand Rapids for conditioning

RECAP: Strong start leads Red Wings to critical 3-1 victory over Sabres

PREVIEW: Red Wings clash with Sabres at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings miss chance to gain ground in wild-card race, drop 4-3 decision to Rangers

PREVIEW: Red Wings host NHL-leading Rangers for Tigers Night on Friday

Lina Hourani-Harajli Named Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Red Wings honored to host Special Olympics Michigan athletes for practice, hockey skills clinic

RECAP: ‘Happy flight’ home after Red Wings finish season-long five-game road trip with 4-2 win over Lightning

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up season-long five-game road trip on Monday against Lightning

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings take point in 3-2 shootout loss at Panthers

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Panthers for Saturday afternoon clash

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings Partner with Detroit Vs. Everybody in Local Designer Series

Charity Dean Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings shut out in Carolina, 4-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude season series with Hurricanes in Carolina on Thursday

Red Wings believe mental toughness, high effort level will be keys to success down the stretch  

RECAP: Red Wings earn point but fall to Capitals in overtime, 4-3, amid playoff-like atmosphere 

Red Wings sign forward Emmitt Finnie to three-year entry-level contract

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Capitals on Tuesday with major playoff implications at stake

Red Wings relishing opportunities, challenges as playoff push ramps up

Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit shut out in Nashville, 1-0, despite strong defensive effort

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off season-long five-game road trip on Saturday in Nashville

Edvinsson gaining valuable NHL experience, enjoying stretch run with Red Wings

Amy Peterson Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Larkin's return to lineup helps more than offense in Red Wings' ‘great win’ over Islanders, 6-3 

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Islanders for pivotal Eastern Conference showdown on Thursday

‘This is where you want to be’: Red Wings embracing pressure during postseason push 

RECAP: Raymond plays key role in Red Wings' 4-3 comeback overtime win against Blue Jackets

Red Wings sign goaltender Carter Gylander to two-year entry-level contract

PREVIEW: Edvinsson expected to enter Red Wings’ lineup against Blue Jackets on Tuesday

Red Wings recall Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Raymond scores twice in Red Wings’ 6-3 loss at Penguins

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to bring momentum, strong team game into Pittsburgh on Sunday

PWHL Boston tops Ottawa in shootout, 2-1, at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night

RECAP: Red Wings flip the script, end losing skid in 4-1 hard-fought battle against Buffalo Saturday

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to snap losing streak against Buffalo on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings endure 4-1 loss to Coyotes

Alison Vaughn Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree