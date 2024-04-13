PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude important two-game road swing Saturday against Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- Goalie James Reimer will play in his 500th career NHL game when he starts between the pipes for the Detroit Red Wings in a critical matchup against the Original Six-rival Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night.

Puck drop for the season series finale between the Red Wings (38-32-9; 85 points) and Maple Leafs (46-24-9; 101 points) is set for 7 p.m., with television broadcast coverage simulcast on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and TV20 (WMYD) in Detroit. Radio coverage on the Red Wings Radio Network can be heard on WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit.

Originally selected by Toronto with the 99th overall pick in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, Reimer is a 14-year NHL veteran who has previously played for the Maple Leafs, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes. He signed a one-year free-agent contract with the Red Wings this offseason.

“A real professional,” Ben Chiarot said about Reimer. “Found out he’s only the 80th goalie in the history of the league to (reach 500 games played milestone). Amazing accomplishment. Speaks to the professional he is. Great teammate, been a good goalie for a long time. Really happy for him.”

In 23 games for Detroit this season, the 36-year-old Reimer has a 9-8-2 record with a 3.03 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and two shutouts.

“Every night you’re in there, you know (Reimer) is going to give you his all,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “I think he motivates and elevates our group when he’s battling in there."