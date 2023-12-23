PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude back-to-back on Saturday with visit to New Jersey

NEWARK -- The Detroit Red Wings will look to make it two straight wins heading into the NHL’s holiday break when they battle the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Saturday night.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (16-13-4; 36 points) and Devils (16-13-2; 34 points) is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Detroit will get right back to work after snapping a four-game losing streak on Friday with a thrilling 7-6 shootout victory on home ice over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Patrick Kane scored two goals and added an assist during the Red Wings’ season-high five-goal first period, and scored his 50th career shootout goal to move into second place on the NHL’s all-time list. Daniel Sprong, J.T. Compher, Shayne Gostisbehere and captain Dylan Larkin each lit the lamp for Detroit, which improved to 6-5-0 against Metropolitan Division opponents this season.

“I think sometimes when you’re in a slump, you just need something to go your way,” said Kane, who is on a point-per-game pace (4 goals, 5 assists) in his first nine games with Detroit. “Obviously we had a great start, but it starts becoming maybe 5-3, 5-4, maybe a little doubt creeps in. But I thought we did a great job of hanging in there.”