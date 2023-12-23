PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude back-to-back on Saturday with visit to New Jersey

Detroit coming off 7-6 shootout victory over Philadelphia Flyers on Friday

DET-NJD 12:23:23
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

NEWARK -- The Detroit Red Wings will look to make it two straight wins heading into the NHL’s holiday break when they battle the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Saturday night.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (16-13-4; 36 points) and Devils (16-13-2; 34 points) is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Detroit will get right back to work after snapping a four-game losing streak on Friday with a thrilling 7-6 shootout victory on home ice over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Patrick Kane scored two goals and added an assist during the Red Wings’ season-high five-goal first period, and scored his 50th career shootout goal to move into second place on the NHL’s all-time list. Daniel Sprong, J.T. Compher, Shayne Gostisbehere and captain Dylan Larkin each lit the lamp for Detroit, which improved to 6-5-0 against Metropolitan Division opponents this season.

“I think sometimes when you’re in a slump, you just need something to go your way,” said Kane, who is on a point-per-game pace (4 goals, 5 assists) in his first nine games with Detroit. “Obviously we had a great start, but it starts becoming maybe 5-3, 5-4, maybe a little doubt creeps in. But I thought we did a great job of hanging in there.”

Olli Maatta (upper-body injury) exited during the first period of Friday’s game after colliding with Philadelphia forward Garnet Hathaway and did not return. The 29-year-old defenseman will not be available against the Devils.

While head coach Derek Lalonde was pleased the Red Wings secured two points against the Flyers, he said Detroit must clean up its defensive lapses after letting a 5-1 first-period lead slip away.

“Obviously a little discouraging again to have some good moments in our game and have some coverage mistakes,” Lalonde said. “Unfortunately, every coverage mistake is going in right now. We have to keep tightening it up.”

The Red Wings and Devils have split their first two meetings this season. New Jersey outlasted Detroit, 4-3, on Opening Night (Oct. 12) at the Prudential Center, and the Red Wings shut out the Devils, 4-0, in the annual Thanksgiving Eve game at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 22. Robby Fabbri has scored twice against New Jersey in the two meetings, and Devils star Jack Hughes has scored two goals against Detroit this season.

Meijer Postgame Comments | PHI vs. DET | 12/22/23

New Jersey dropped its third straight game on Thursday with a 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Hughes leads in each of the club’s three main scoring categories (14-24—38) while Jesper Bratt (13-24—37) has also eclipsed the 30-point plateau this season. Netminders Akira Schmid and Vitek Vanecek have combined for 16 wins, a 3.31 goals-against average and .888 save percentage.

News Feed

Red Wings recall Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids

Red Wings recall Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids
RECAP: Kane helps Red Wings prevail over Flyers in shootout, 7-6

RECAP: Kane helps Red Wings prevail over Flyers in shootout, 7-6
PREVIEW: Red Wings excited to get Perron’s energy back in lineup Friday against Flyers

PREVIEW: Red Wings excited to get Perron’s energy back in lineup Friday against Flyers
Hutchinson fills immediate goaltending need for Red Wings

Hutchinson fills immediate goaltending need for Red Wings
Red Wings Set to Host Grateful Dead Night on Saturday, January 13

Red Wings Set to Host Grateful Dead Night on Saturday, January 13
RECAP: Red Wings drop fourth straight game with 5-2 road loss against Jets

RECAP: Red Wings drop fourth straight game with 5-2 road loss against Jets
PREVIEW: Rediscovering identity important for Red Wings on Wednesday in Winnipeg

PREVIEW: Rediscovering identity important for Red Wings on Wednesday in Winnipeg
Larkin opens up about scary injury, navigating off-ice challenges during recovery

Larkin opens up about scary injury, navigating off-ice challenges during recovery
Red Wings sign Michael Hutchinson to one-year contract

Red Wings sign Michael Hutchinson to one-year contract
Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions
RECAP: Husso, Kostin both exit with injuries in Red Wings’ 4-3 loss to Ducks

RECAP: Husso, Kostin both exit with injuries in Red Wings’ 4-3 loss to Ducks
Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids
PREVIEW: Larkin slots back into Red Wings’ lineup against Ducks on Monday

PREVIEW: Larkin slots back into Red Wings’ lineup against Ducks on Monday
RECAP: Red Wings shut out on the road by Flyers, 1-0

RECAP: Red Wings shut out on the road by Flyers, 1-0
PREVIEW: Eyeing reinforcements from injured reserve, Red Wings face road test Saturday against Flyers

PREVIEW: Eyeing reinforcements from injured reserve, Red Wings face road test Saturday against Flyers
Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids
Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids
RECAP: Red Wings fall to Hurricanes, 2-1

RECAP: Red Wings fall to Hurricanes, 2-1