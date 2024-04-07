PREVIEW: Red Wings clash with Sabres at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will continue their pursuit for a spot in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday afternoon, battling the Buffalo Sabres in a pivotal game at Little Caesars Arena beginning at 1 p.m.
Broadcast coverage between Detroit (37-31-8; 82 points) and Buffalo (37-35-5; 79 points) will be carried nationally on TNT. Radio coverage on the Red Wings Radio Network can be heard on WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit.
“We have to win games and get points,” said Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, who is riding a three-game point streak. “It doesn’t matter how we do it. We have to start winning hockey matches. That’s the focus for (Sunday).”