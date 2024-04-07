PREVIEW: Red Wings clash with Sabres at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon

Michael Rasmussen (upper body) did not play in Detroit’s 4-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Friday and according to head coach Derek Lalonde, will be unavailable against Buffalo. Olli Maatta, who also did not dress against the Rangers, is questionable for Sunday, also with an upper-body injury.

“Our group did a good job (on Friday),” Lalonde said. “We kept their top six off the scoreboard 5-on-5. That’s why it’s even a little more frustrating not getting a result.”

Lalonde shuffled Detroit’s forward lines at practice on Saturday, notably moving Austin Czarnik to the second-line center spot between Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane. David Perron, Larkin and Lucas Raymond made up the first line. Andrew Copp, J.T. Compher and Christian Fischer were together on the third line. Robby Fabbri, Joe Veleno and Daniel Sprong skated on the fourth line.

“Playing around with some different things,” Lalonde said. “We’re playing an elite top line (Sunday) and those guys (Kane, DeBrincat, Czarnik) have had really good play together. Sometimes it just connects. They’ve had some time together when Larkin was out. They’ll get some shifts on occasion, post-penalty kill and so forth. It’s looked good, so a different look that could potentially help our depth throughout our lineup.”