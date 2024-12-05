PREVIEW: Red Wings cap two-game road trip with matchup against Senators on Thursday

Husso set to make second straight start for Detroit, which has earned at least a point in six of last eight games

By Jonathan Mills
OTTAWA -- Looking to end a three-game winless streak, the Detroit Red Wings will take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday night.

Detroit (10-11-4; 24 points) and Ottawa (10-12-2; 22 points) will drop the puck at 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will be joined by Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Thursday’s Atlantic Division clash also marks the finale of a two-game road trip for the Red Wings, who dropped their second straight game in overtime on Tuesday, 3-2, to the Boston Bruins. Lucas Raymond scored both goals to stretch his point streak to an NHL career-high eighth straight game and Simon Edvinsson had a pair of assists for Detroit, which is 10-2-2 this season when allowing three goals or less.

“A little frustrated not to get the full two points [on Tuesday] because there was a ton of positives,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Again, we’re sitting here with points in six of our last eight and in back-to-back games, and a lot of positives in our game.”

Derek Lalonde Media Availability | Dec. 4, 2024

With seven goals in his last seven games, Raymond continues to be a driving force on offense for Detroit. The 22-year-old forward is averaging better than a point-per-game pace to begin the season, leading the Red Wings with 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) in 25 contests.

“Nothing surprises me out of him,” Lalonde said about Raymond, who also has a team-high eight multi-point games this season. “Not surprised because obviously, you see the player - how he’s developed and what he’s put into his development, but the compete in him. I’m glad he’s getting rewarded with it going in the back of the net now, but obviously a very valuable player for us.”

Lalonde said goalie prospect Sebastian Cossa will back up netminder Ville Husso for the second straight game on Thursday. In Boston, Husso made a season-high 32 saves.

“[Husso] has done great for us,” Lalonde said. “Very tough circumstances and situation. He’s gotten points in back-to-back games for us. I thought he played a solid game [on Tuesday]. We have full confidence in Coss. We’d have no problem going to him [on Thursday], but we’re just going to build off what Ville has done the last couple games.”

Trailing Detroit by two points in the Atlantic Division standings, Ottawa posted a 1-1-1 record on its recent three-game road trip through California that ended with a 4-3 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

Tim Stutzle (10 points, 20 assists), captain Brady Tkachuk (13 goals, 15 assists) and Drake Batherson (nine goals, 16 assists) have each recorded at least 25 points this season, while Claude Giroux (six goals, 11 assists) has collected four points in his last five games.

Netminder Linus Ullmark, who was traded to the Senators by the Bruins in June then signed a four-year contract extension with Ottawa in October, has a 5-7-2 record with a 3.07 goals-against average, .888 save percentage and one shutout in 15 games this season.

After Thursday’s clash, the next game in the season series between the Red Wings and Senators will be at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 7.

“They’ve got some heaviness with some of their top-end guys,” Lalonde said. “We’ve got to have good pushback, no different than what we’ve had the last couple games, to give ourselves a chance.”

