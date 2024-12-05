PREVIEW: Red Wings cap two-game road trip with matchup against Senators on Thursday

OTTAWA -- Looking to end a three-game winless streak, the Detroit Red Wings will take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday night.

Detroit (10-11-4; 24 points) and Ottawa (10-12-2; 22 points) will drop the puck at 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will be joined by Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Thursday’s Atlantic Division clash also marks the finale of a two-game road trip for the Red Wings, who dropped their second straight game in overtime on Tuesday, 3-2, to the Boston Bruins. Lucas Raymond scored both goals to stretch his point streak to an NHL career-high eighth straight game and Simon Edvinsson had a pair of assists for Detroit, which is 10-2-2 this season when allowing three goals or less.

“A little frustrated not to get the full two points [on Tuesday] because there was a ton of positives,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Again, we’re sitting here with points in six of our last eight and in back-to-back games, and a lot of positives in our game.”