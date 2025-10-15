PREVIEW: Red Wings begin three-game homestand, go for third consecutive win when Panthers visit on Wednesday 

DETROIT -- Fresh off their first road win of the 2025-26 season, the Detroit Red Wings will kick off a three-game homestand when they welcome the two-time defending Stanley Cup-champion Florida Panthers to Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night.

Detroit (2-1-0; 4 points) and Florida (3-1-0; 6 points) are set to drop at 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on TNT and streaming on MAX. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

And for fans in attendance, all will receive a Red Wings Magnet Schedule, presented by Belle Tire.

“It’s huge,” Marco Kasper said about the advantage of playing on home ice. “[The fans] always show up. It’s great for us to have them in the building and to play at home. We’re really looking forward to the next three games.”