PREVIEW: Red Wings and Penguins meet for New Year’s Eve clash at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday

DETROIT -- Before ringing in the 2025 calendar year, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night for the annual New Year’s Eve game, presented by Planet Fitness.

Puck drop for the third and final game of the season between Detroit (14-18-4; 32 points) and Pittsburgh (17-16-5; 39 points) is set for 8 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

The Eastern Conference clubs have split their season series thus far. The Penguins came out on top, 6-3, at Little Caesars Arena on Opening Night before the Red Wings took a 3-2 decision at PPG Paints Arena on Nov. 13.

“New Year’s Eve, I think it’s easy to get up for those games,” Joe Veleno said. “Especially when you’re playing at home. Obviously, there’s no better feeling than to play in front of your home crowd on such a special night.”