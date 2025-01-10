PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to keep season-high winning streak going, host Blackhawks on Friday

The Red Wings are red-hot heading into the second contest of their current four-game homestand, most recently pushing past the Ottawa Senators, 3-2, in overtime on Tuesday.

“Systems-wise, everybody knows what they’re doing out there,” Erik Gustafsson said about Detroit’s play during its winning streak. “Trusting each other, and obviously we’ve won five games in a row here. We believe we are a great team in here. We just got to keep it going.”

Gustafsson said generating more scoring chances is also playing a critical role in the Red Wings’ current success.

“Ever since Todd [McLellan] came in, he’s wanted us to shoot it a little more,” Gustafsson said. “Get the puck to the net and bodies in front. It’s always hard when the other team is shooting. You don’t know where the puck is going…If we shoot more pucks, the puck is going to go in.”

Currently at the bottom of the NHL’s standings, the Blackhawks are coming off a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.