PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to keep season-high winning streak going, host Blackhawks on Friday

DETROIT -- Officially reaching the halfway mark of the 2024-25 campaign, the Detroit Red Wings will bring a season-high five-game winning streak into Friday night’s Original Six matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena.
Puck between the Red Wings (18-18-4; 40 points) and Blackhawks (14-25-2; 30 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). Detroit will look to sweep the season series with Chicago after pulling away for a 4-1 win at United Center on Nov. 8.
“The vibes are really good in the locker room right now,” Marco Kasper said. “Practices are really good. I think we’re practicing with a really good purpose. We’re just trying to get the structure in, play a structured game, play a solid 60 for minutes and go for the next win.”