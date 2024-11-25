PREVIEW: On the road, Red Wings out to sweep season series with Islanders on Monday  

Detroit is officially a quarter of the way through the season after dropping a tight 2-1 game to the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Lucas Raymond, who scored the lone goal, said gaining and playing with consistency will help Detroit as it heads deeper into the season.

“We’ve had some good moments,” Raymond said. “I don’t think it’s the start we would have wanted, but at the same time we’ve played games where we’ve played the way we’re supposed to. We know we can be successful that way, so it’s just about getting the compete up and start playing the right way. I think the wins will follow.”

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde had a similar assessment, describing Saturday’s game as “a microcosm of our whole season.”

“Thirty minutes of some pretty good hockey,” Lalonde said. “It felt like we were at a good spot in the game, then we kind of got away from it towards the end of the third period. Seeking some consistency, but the one positive is we’ve had some stretches of some very good hockey. It’s just finding it more often.”

Raymond’s goal on Saturday extended his point streak to three straight games. Through the season’s first 20 contests, the 22-year-old forward leads the Red Wings with 19 points (four goals, 15 assists).

“You always find ways to be able to contribute and do more,” Raymond said. “Obviously [scoring] goals is part of that, but I haven’t worried about [the number of goals]. I still want more out of it, but I think our focus right here is getting in a rhythm and start winning some hockey games. I think a lot of things will come easier as well.”