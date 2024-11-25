PREVIEW: On the road, Red Wings out to sweep season series with Islanders on Monday  

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Making a quick trip out east, the Detroit Red Wings will face the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Monday night.
Puck drop for the final matchup of the season between the Red Wings (8-10-2; 18 points) and Islanders (8-8-5; 21 points) is set for 7:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
Detroit is looking to sweep the season series with New York, first blanking the Islanders, 1-0, at UBS Arena on Oct. 22 before earning a 2-1 victory at Little Caesars Arena last Thursday (Nov. 21).
“They’re going to play hard, especially being in their building,” said goalie Alex Lyon, who will start between the pipes for the Red Wings on Monday. “When you beat a team twice, I think they have a bad taste in their mouth.”