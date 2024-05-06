Perron provides vocal, veteran presence to Red Wings throughout 2023-24 season

“This guy’s been around for a long time,” Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman said about Perron on April 19. “He’s a Stanley Cup champion and can handle the pressure. He actually thrives on it. He loves the challenge and a tremendous leader. I see that on the ice. He’s a take-charge guy and the moment’s not too big for him.”

After finishing the 2022-23 campaign with 56 points (24 goals, 32 assists) in 82 games, Perron earned 47 points (17 goals, 30 assists) in 76 games this season.

“On a personal level, it was a little bit of a tougher start,” Perron said about his second season in Detroit. “I was glad to elevate my game in the later part of the season. Again, I think a lot of guys did that and it was good to see.”

Perron said his teammates built on their already-strong relationships with the coaching staff this season, adding a layer of comfortability he believes benefitted the Red Wings on and off the ice.

“It’s pretty incredible just the two years I’ve been here, I feel we’ve made so many steps forward in many regards,” Perron said. “Newsy (Derek Lalonde) was definitely a lot more comfortable with things behind the bench. Our leadership group, we’re pushing and trying to get better as well.”

Looking ahead, Perron said securing a playoff berth will not get any easier for Detroit next season.

“I think it gets harder, honestly,” Perron said. “You’ve got teams on the outside now that are young that are promising, really good teams that were supposed to be ahead of us (in the standings). Not that I disagreed, but I guess I did to a point. I think they’ll be right back in the picture trying to push us down.”

Fortunately, Perron said he believes the Red Wings are capable of handling that challenge.