NOTEBOOK: Red Wings shuffle lines Tuesday in first full practice after NHL Global Series 

Lalonde said there were some positives from the Red Wings’ time in Stockholm, but dropping back-to-back games against Atlantic Division opponents was disappointing.

“We obviously could be sitting here talking about two wins over there, but we are not,” Lalonde said. “Kind of self-inflicted, not getting more points on that trip. Our 5-on-5 play has actually been pretty good. I want to be careful, but I think change is needed. I think it keeps things fresh with the guys.”

Walman practices Tuesday

Jake Walman, who exited the second period of Friday’s 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs after crashing into Detroit’s net, was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice.

“I think my body took most of it,” Walman said of the collision. “I just got coiled up pretty quick. I think it was a good thing that Alex (Lyon) wasn’t on the net because it gave it some room to move, which was good. I could see in the video my whole body just crunched up and kind of everywhere.”

Walman has four goals and three assists with a plus-5 rating in 17 games this season. According to the 27-year-old defenseman, Detroit cannot afford to dwell on missed opportunities from Friday’s game against Toronto.

“I think we just got to focus back on what we’re good at,” Walman said. “If you look at the big picture, that Leafs team is a pretty good team. It’s disappointing, the result. But if you look at a full season, that’s going to be a good team we’re going to battle with.”