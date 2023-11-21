NOTEBOOK: Red Wings shuffle lines Tuesday in first full practice after NHL Global Series 

News Feed

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- Following last week’s 2023 NHL Global Series, in which the Detroit Red Wings picked up one of four possible points in Sweden, Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde shuffled his lines during Tuesday’s practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center, as Detroit prepares for Wednesday’s Thanksgiving Eve game against the New Jersey Devils.

Joe Veleno replaced Alex DeBrincat on the top line alongside captain Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond, while DeBrincat skated with J.T. Compher and Michael Rasmussen on the second line. Andrew Copp and David Perron both shifted to the third line next to Robby Fabbri. Christian Fischer, Daniel Sprong and Klim Kostin were together on the fourth line.

“We wanted to elevate Veleno and Ras up a little bit,” Lalonde said about Tuesday’s line combinations. “Just having their legs a little bit on the wing. I wouldn’t read too much into the lines. I think we’re going to go 11 (forwards) and seven (defensemen) tomorrow, so we got to figure some things out. I think you might see a lot of different combinations.”

Jake Walman | Derek Lalonde | Media Availability

Lalonde said there were some positives from the Red Wings’ time in Stockholm, but dropping back-to-back games against Atlantic Division opponents was disappointing.

“We obviously could be sitting here talking about two wins over there, but we are not,” Lalonde said. “Kind of self-inflicted, not getting more points on that trip. Our 5-on-5 play has actually been pretty good. I want to be careful, but I think change is needed. I think it keeps things fresh with the guys.”

Walman practices Tuesday

Jake Walman, who exited the second period of Friday’s 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs after crashing into Detroit’s net, was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice.

“I think my body took most of it,” Walman said of the collision. “I just got coiled up pretty quick. I think it was a good thing that Alex (Lyon) wasn’t on the net because it gave it some room to move, which was good. I could see in the video my whole body just crunched up and kind of everywhere.”

Walman has four goals and three assists with a plus-5 rating in 17 games this season. According to the 27-year-old defenseman, Detroit cannot afford to dwell on missed opportunities from Friday’s game against Toronto.

“I think we just got to focus back on what we’re good at,” Walman said. “If you look at the big picture, that Leafs team is a pretty good team. It’s disappointing, the result. But if you look at a full season, that’s going to be a good team we’re going to battle with.”

Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer set for Hometown Holiday Assist on Sunday

The Red Wings, Detroit Tigers and Meijer are once again teaming up to host the annual Hometown Holiday Assist, but are adding an exciting new twist to this year’s event.

This Sunday, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., the Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer will host a Community Toy Drive outside Comerica Park. Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys, books or blankets to donation drop-off stations located in front of the Big Tiger outside the ballpark’s Comerica Entrance.

All donated items will benefit The Children’s Center of Wayne County, a Detroit-based non-profit organization that provides specialized clinical and employment services to local youth.

The first 250 fans to donate will receive a voucher (good for two tickets) to a 2024 Tigers home game in April. After donating on Sunday, fans can head to Little Caesars Arena to cheer on the Red Wings, who will host the Minnesota Wild for a 1 p.m. puck drop.