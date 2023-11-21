NOTEBOOK: Red Wings shuffle lines Tuesday in first full practice after NHL Global Series 

DETROIT -- Following last week’s 2023 NHL Global Series, in which the Detroit Red Wings picked up one of four possible points in Sweden, Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde shuffled his lines during Tuesday’s practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center, as Detroit prepares for Wednesday’s Thanksgiving Eve game against the New Jersey Devils.
Joe Veleno replaced Alex DeBrincat on the top line alongside captain Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond, while DeBrincat skated with J.T. Compher and Michael Rasmussen on the second line. Andrew Copp and David Perron both shifted to the third line next to Robby Fabbri. Christian Fischer, Daniel Sprong and Klim Kostin were together on the fourth line.
“We wanted to elevate Veleno and Ras up a little bit,” Lalonde said about Tuesday’s line combinations. “Just having their legs a little bit on the wing. I wouldn’t read too much into the lines. I think we’re going to go 11 (forwards) and seven (defensemen) tomorrow, so we got to figure some things out. I think you might see a lot of different combinations.”