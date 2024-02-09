NOTEBOOK: Red Wings return to practice after 2024 NHL All-Star Break

Chiarot, Kane and Husso all expected to be available Saturday; Berggren represents Grand Rapids Griffins in AHL All-Star Classic

DET_020824
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Key reinforcements are on the way for the Detroit Red Wings, who returned to practice Thursday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center following a seven-day hiatus during the 2024 NHL All-Star Break.

Ben Chiarot (upper body), Patrick Kane (lower body) and goalie Ville Husso (lower body) all practiced with the Red Wings and, barring any setbacks, are expected to be available for Saturday’s home matinee against the NHL-leading Vancouver Canucks.

Chiarot has not played since Jan. 19, while Kane has been out since Jan. 14. As for Husso, the netminder has not played for Detroit since Dec. 18, but he posted a 25-save shutout for the club’s AHL-affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins on Jan. 26.

“Knock on wood, we’re healthy,” Lalonde said Thursday. “We’re going to have some tough decisions for scratches, but that’s all part of it. Those are good problems to have. You saw us in December, we had trouble fielding a lineup with how many guys we had out. Good timing on being healthy.”

Kane | Husso | Chiarot | Lalonde | Media

Upon returning from the break, Detroit (26-18-6; 58 points) currently holds the Eastern Conference’s second wild card spot. As the Red Wings gear up for their final 32 games this season, Lalonde said the club will continue to lean on its depth.

“You want to push,” Lalonde said. “It’s a constant battle of attrition on when you can get healthy throughout the year, and for the most part, I think we’ve been very fortunate this year with our health. It just also feels that because of our added depth.”

Strong goaltending has also helped Detroit keep pace in a tight Eastern Conference postseason race, headlined by goalie Alex Lyon. In 21 games this season, Lyon has a 13-6-2 record with a 2.51 goals-against average, .922 save percentage and two shutouts.

“I foresee having Alex in net on Saturday, which obviously makes sense with the run he had prior to the break,” Lalonde said. “But again, we’re comfortable with all three goalies and will let it play out. We’re very fortunate to have three goalies, especially when two of them went on IR. We’ll kind of let that play out. Certainly not easy to manage at times but again, a good problem to have.”

Detroit will practice again Friday in preparation for its first game action since Jan. 31, when the Red Wings fell to the visiting Ottawa Senators, 3-2, in overtime. Lalonde said while his players appreciated the extra rest, getting back to game speed might initially prove challenging.

“You can do the best you can with two practices to replicate game speed, but it’s going to be hard,” Lalonde said. “We’ll be at a disadvantage there, but it’s all part of it. The schedule is not perfect. It’s an impossible matrix. You get the bad end of some things and the good end.”

Berggren represents Grand Rapids Griffins at 2024 AHL All-Star Classic

This past weekend, Jonatan Berggren shined among some of the most talented young players in the sport while representing the Griffins at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose, Calif.

Kicking off his first career AHL All-Star experience on Sunday, Berggren walked the Red Carpet before participating in three Skills Competition events – Puck Control Relay, Pass and Score, Breakaway Relay – for the Western Conference. Then in Monday’s All-Star Challenge, the forward prospect had three points (one goal, two assists) in three tournament games for the Central Division.

Through 31 games this season, Berggren leads Grand Rapids in goals, assists and points (13-21—34). He’s also earned five points in nine NHL games with Detroit.

Simon Edvinsson (undisclosed) was initially selected to join Berggren in San Jose, but the defenseman prospect did not participate in the festivities.

The Griffins (21-17-2-1; 45 points), who are second in the Central Division, will return from the AHL All-Star break on Friday against the Manitoba Moose at Van Andel Arena.

News Feed

Updated start time for Red Wings home game on Saturday, March 2 vs. Florida Panthers

Red Wings prospects Red Savage, Trey Augustine excited for Little Caesars Arena’s atmosphere Saturday for “Duel in the D,” presented by Meijer

Kenneth Donaldson Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

Matthews, McDavid and DeBrincat Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week

Red Wings prioritizing mental, physical rest during 2024 NHL All-Star Break

For DeBrincat, family memories stand out most from 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

RECAP: Red Wings enter 2024 NHL All-Star Break after falling to Senators, 3-2, in overtime

DeBrincat on 2024 NHL All-Star Game: ‘It’s cool to be here and enjoy this weekend’

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready to ramp up intensity Wednesday against Senators in final game before 2024 NHL All-Star Break

Helping grow the sport of hockey, Veleno visits students at Detroit’s Mackenzie Elementary-Middle School

Waiting in the Wings | Forward prospect Nate Danielson displaying talent, unwavering work ethic

‘It’s just been really cool to watch’: Red Wings inspired by Detroit Lions’ playoff run

Red Wings assign Wyatt Newpower to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings keep good vibes going in 5-2 win against Golden Knights

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from conditioning loan

Red Wings recall Wyatt Newpower from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings host defending Stanley Cup-champion Golden Knights Saturday at 8 p.m.

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

Red Wings fan from birth: first baby born at Trinity Health Hospital in 2024 helps launch new “Wings Welcome” program, presented by Michigan Education Savings Program

RECAP: Lyon, team defense shine in Red Wings' 3-0 shutout win over Flyers

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Griffins

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flyers set to conclude season series Thursday at Little Caesars Arena

Lyon visits New Paradigm Glazer Academy in Detroit, helps launch 2024 Red Wings for Reading Program

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings fall to Stars, 5-4

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on playing tight defensive game Tuesday against Stars

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Uplifted by fans energized from Lions' win, Red Wings cap special day in Detroit with 2-1 victory over Lightning

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings open six-game homestand Sunday at 7 p.m. against Lightning

RECAP: Red Wings fall to Hurricanes in finale of three-game road trip, 4-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings bring seven-game point streak into Carolina on Friday

RECAP: Red Wings feel confidence brewing, extend point streak to seven games with 3-2 overtime victory at Panthers

Bigger, stronger Raymond showing growth in third season with Red Wings

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to extend six-game point streak as they continue road trip Wednesday against Panthers

Updated start time for Red Wings home game on Sunday, Jan. 21 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Detroit Red Wings and Toledo Walleye extend affiliation

RECAP: Red Wings' 4-2 road win over Maple Leafs epitomizes resiliency following 'a really unique' 24 hours

PREVIEW: After home win over Kings, Red Wings finish weekend back-to-back set in Toronto on Sunday

RECAP: Four-goal second period, Larkin’s two-goal night help Red Wings earn ‘good win’ over Kings, 5-3

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Meeting for the second time in 10 days, Red Wings host Kings for Saturday clash

RECAP: Copp, Maatta score as Detroit extends point streak in 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton

Amid highs and lows, Lyon focused on maintaining 'that even keel'

PREVIEW: Riding confidence from perfect three-game California trip, Red Wings welcome challenge of hosting McDavid, Oilers on Thursday

Red Wings goalie prospect Trey Augustine relishes gold-medal experience with United States at 2024 World Juniors

‘It’s something you dream about as a kid’: DeBrincat to represent Red Wings at 2024 NHL All-Star Game