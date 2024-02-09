NOTEBOOK: Red Wings return to practice after 2024 NHL All-Star Break

DETROIT -- Key reinforcements are on the way for the Detroit Red Wings, who returned to practice Thursday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center following a seven-day hiatus during the 2024 NHL All-Star Break.

Ben Chiarot (upper body), Patrick Kane (lower body) and goalie Ville Husso (lower body) all practiced with the Red Wings and, barring any setbacks, are expected to be available for Saturday’s home matinee against the NHL-leading Vancouver Canucks.

Chiarot has not played since Jan. 19, while Kane has been out since Jan. 14. As for Husso, the netminder has not played for Detroit since Dec. 18, but he posted a 25-save shutout for the club’s AHL-affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins on Jan. 26.

“Knock on wood, we’re healthy,” Lalonde said Thursday. “We’re going to have some tough decisions for scratches, but that’s all part of it. Those are good problems to have. You saw us in December, we had trouble fielding a lineup with how many guys we had out. Good timing on being healthy.”