NOTEBOOK: Red Wings prospect Nate Danielson thriving in 2024 WHL Playoffs 

DETROIT -- Detroit Red Wings forward prospect Nate Danielson isn’t shying away from the spotlight of the 2024 Western Hockey League Playoffs.

Through 17 postseason games, Danielson leads the Portland Winterhawks with 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) and is tied for third on the club in plus-minus rating at plus-14.

Danielson was even named the WHL Player of the Week for the period ending May 5 after recording seven points (one goal, six assists) in Games 3-5 of Portland’s Western Conference Championship series against the Prince George Cougars from April 29 – May 2.