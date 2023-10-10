NOTEBOOK: Lalonde discusses Red Wings’ 2023-24 Opening Night roster

“Don’t need it right now, obviously knowing that 13th (forward) could be an easy call up anywhere,” Lalonde said. “And with seven NHL-caliber D, with that odd morning sickness, afternoon thing or if something happens in warmups, we have no problem going seven (defensemen) and 11 (forwards).”

The makeup of Detroit’s roster shows a more experienced club, according to Lalonde.

“I think when you’re dealing with experience, some of these guys have been through a lot,” Lalonde said. “There’s not the emotional highs or lows and day-to-day adversities.”

Detroit trimmed its expanded Training Camp roster Sunday, and forward prospect Jonatan Berggren was one of the younger players assigned to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

After making his NHL debut in November, Berggren finished with 15 goals and 13 assists in 67 games with the Red Wings last season.

Lalonde said his message to Berggren was “just keep doing things to make you an everyday NHL guy.”

“He’s still raw in his development,” Lalonde said about the 23-year-old Berggren. “It makes no sense for him to be sitting here and not playing right now. It’s valuable for him to play meaningful minutes in Grand Rapids.”