NOTEBOOK: Lalonde discusses Red Wings’ 2023-24 Opening Night roster

DETROIT -- After weeks of evaluation and experimentation, the Detroit Red Wings’ 2023-24 Opening Night roster will consist of 22 players, including 12 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies.
“Everyone always makes such a big deal on making the team out of camp,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said Monday. “In today’s NHL and the salary cap, your team is 15 forwards and 8-9 D. It’s just the reality of those players being in Grand Rapids instead of being here sitting up in the press box.”
Every NHL club is allowed a maximum 23-man roster, but Lalonde said he will not carry a 13th forward for Thursday’s season opener at New Jersey.