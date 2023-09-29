News Feed

RECAP: Fabbri scores twice for Detroit in 4-3 preseason loss at Washington

Jonatan Berggren wants to be more ‘selfish’ on offense 

RECAP: Red Wings edge Penguins, 4-3, in 2023-24 preseason opener

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Penguins to kick off 2023-24 preseason

Red Wings trim roster by three

Dr. Sonia Acosta celebrated as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Team Red defeats Team White, 6-4, in 2023 Red & White Scrimmage

Intensity, work habits standing out at Red Wings’ 2023 NHL Training Camp

Red Wings appear comfortable, energized to kick off 2023 Training Camp

Anders Eriksson: Confidence and Skill Led to Long NHL Career

‘Everybody wants to play’: Yzerman talks depth, roster decisions

Red Wings release 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

Steve Yzerman expects competitive 2023 Training Camp for Red Wings 

Red Wings prospects help grow sport of hockey at Blair Elementary School

William Wallinder adjusting, enjoying life in North America 

Elmer Soderblom out to prove himself with Red Wings in Traverse City

E. Orozco-Vasquez named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Marco Kasper excited for first NHL Prospect Tournament with Red Wings

Mindset, work ethic continues to guide Alex Lyon

30-year-old goalie plans to bring ‘consistent effort’ to help Red Wings organization

By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Several factors influenced goalie Alex Lyon’s decision to sign a two-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings as a free agent this offseason.

But being part of the organization’s future, according to Lyon, was the most appealing.

“I ultimately want to be somewhere that’s a stimulating environment and going in the right direction,” Lyon said Thursday. “That’s how I see Detroit. I don’t know necessarily what is going to shake out (this season). I’m very much a day-by-day kind of guy, so it’s honestly easy for me to go out there.

“My whole career has kind of been about getting better every day and letting the chips fall where they may. That remains the same, and Detroit seems like it’s going in the right direction.”

Lyon appeared in 15 regular-season games with the Florida Panthers last season, posting a 9-4-2 record with a 2.89 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and one shutout. The 30-year-old goaltender also went 1-2 with a 3.63 GAA and .888 SV% in four postseason games, helping the Panthers reach the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

Additionally, Lyon was 13-9-1 with a 2.43 GAA, .910 SV% and one shutout in 23 games with the American Hockey League’s Charlotte Checkers last season.  

When asked what he learned from Florida’s postseason run, Lyon said the key to any successful club is its foundation.

“You just understand that you keep fighting, trying, how it looks and how it’s supposed to be,” he said. “It’s an experience that I can definitely bring to wherever I go.”

Originally signed by the Philadelphia Flyers as an undrafted free agent in 2016, Lyon firmly believes that experience is a valuable teacher. He said that being a goalie is “so comparable and parallel to life.”

“Maturity is a very important factor,” Lyon said. “Stability is a very important factor and the ability to let things roll of your back. I’ve been around guys like (Pyotr) Kochetkov in Carolina. He was 21 when he came to Carolina and was exceptionally mature. That’s ultimately what resulted in him being very good right off the bat. I’ve seen other guys struggle when they’re maybe not quite as mature, but they have the physical gifts.

“Especially being in the American League, you get exposed to those types of things because that’s where everybody kind of starts out. Goalie is very much just preparation, will and motivation.”

Lyon made his Red Wings preseason debut Thursday night on the road against the Washington Capitals, stopping 13 of 15 shots through two periods before being replaced by netminder prospect Sebastian Cossa to start the third.

As the preseason continues, Detroit still has several position battles to sort out, including who will back up goalie Ville Husso. In addition to Lyon, the Red Wings signed veteran goaltender James Reimer to a one-year deal this offseason.

After Friday’s practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center, head coach Derek Lalonde was asked if Detroit would roster three goalies at any point in 2023-24.

“That’s probably a management feel,” Lalonde said. “I will say it’s early, and they’ve (Lyon and Reimer) both had only one game experience. From everything I’ve seen in camp so far, very positive on all our goalies. So what does that look like? I think camp will still play that out.”

Whether he begins this season with the Red Wings or Grand Rapids Griffins, Lyon said he will bring a strong work ethic.

“Ultimately, the best and most successful players are the ones who can bring a very consistent effort and product,” Lyon said. “We have a 180-day season, then whatever playoffs look like. That’s my goal and ultimately what I strive for. If I can be at the top of my game for 180 days, then good things are going to happen.”