Mindset, work ethic continues to guide Alex Lyon

DETROIT -- Several factors influenced goalie Alex Lyon’s decision to sign a two-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings as a free agent this offseason.

But being part of the organization’s future, according to Lyon, was the most appealing.

“I ultimately want to be somewhere that’s a stimulating environment and going in the right direction,” Lyon said Thursday. “That’s how I see Detroit. I don’t know necessarily what is going to shake out (this season). I’m very much a day-by-day kind of guy, so it’s honestly easy for me to go out there.

“My whole career has kind of been about getting better every day and letting the chips fall where they may. That remains the same, and Detroit seems like it’s going in the right direction.”

Lyon appeared in 15 regular-season games with the Florida Panthers last season, posting a 9-4-2 record with a 2.89 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and one shutout. The 30-year-old goaltender also went 1-2 with a 3.63 GAA and .888 SV% in four postseason games, helping the Panthers reach the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

Additionally, Lyon was 13-9-1 with a 2.43 GAA, .910 SV% and one shutout in 23 games with the American Hockey League’s Charlotte Checkers last season.

When asked what he learned from Florida’s postseason run, Lyon said the key to any successful club is its foundation.

“You just understand that you keep fighting, trying, how it looks and how it’s supposed to be,” he said. “It’s an experience that I can definitely bring to wherever I go.”